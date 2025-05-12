I got that high cholesterols

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,578
- Reaction score
- 45,228
Just got my lab results back. Looks like I gotta do more cardio and cut back on the greasy food. Gonna try that before going on statins.
Also, is it weird that they didn't include my LDL? Why would they only do HDL?
systolic blood pressure 121 mmHg
diastolic blood pressure 75 mmHg
HDL 54 mg/dL
Cholesterol - 244 mg/dL (high)
Triglycerides - 95 mg/dL
Hgb A1c - 5.6%
Glucose Level - 94 mg/dL
Also, is it weird that they didn't include my LDL? Why would they only do HDL?
systolic blood pressure 121 mmHg
diastolic blood pressure 75 mmHg
HDL 54 mg/dL
Cholesterol - 244 mg/dL (high)
Triglycerides - 95 mg/dL
Hgb A1c - 5.6%
Glucose Level - 94 mg/dL