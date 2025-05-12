I got that high cholesterols

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Just got my lab results back. Looks like I gotta do more cardio and cut back on the greasy food. Gonna try that before going on statins.

Also, is it weird that they didn't include my LDL? Why would they only do HDL?


systolic blood pressure 121 mmHg
diastolic blood pressure 75 mmHg

HDL 54 mg/dL
Cholesterol - 244 mg/dL (high)
Triglycerides - 95 mg/dL

Hgb A1c - 5.6%
Glucose Level - 94 mg/dL
 
You should do some meth to balance out the high cholesterol and greasy food
 
My doctor got worried about my cholesterol when I did a weight cut.
Instead of going on the pills, I got fatter and lazier; and my cholesterol went down to almost normal.
Cholesterol is increasingly looking like a scam to me.
 
244-54-(95/5) should be your LDL. Post the paperwork just to make sure the 244 value is your total cholesterol

If all the numbers are accurate then your LDL should be around 170ish? It's high but it's not above 190.
 
Cholesterol is probaly total, HDL plus LDL.
 
hey man, don't worry. Its not just the greasy food only, its inflammation overall, yes greasy food can contribute but even stress, sugar, can cause high cholesterol.
 
