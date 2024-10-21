I give mad respects to Francis Ngannou to continue on fighting after the passing of his very young son.

He could of easily walked away with the millions he made already, but he came back and honored his contract with PFL and defeated a very dangerous fighter imo.

Shows a lot of courage and perseverance to comeback and all I have is my up most respect to Ngannou for continuing on fighting.

I hope he finds peace of mind with his son. Although, I'm sure his death will linger on for a long time.

Can't wait to see fight again champ. Take care of yourself. Wish you the best.


Media Francis Ngannou shares story of what happened to his son
