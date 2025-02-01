I Genuinely Don’t See Any Flaws With the Movie National Treasure

I’m not even being sarcastic at all. I would actually say it’s probably Nicolas Cages best movie and certainly one he brought the most authenticity to. It’s easy to play an alcoholic (Leaving Las Vegas) or a depressed writer (Adaptation) but the realness that Cage brings to neurotic treasure hunter Benjamin Gates is in a league of its own. Supporting performances by Jon Voight, Sean Bean, and Harvey Keitel are just icing on the cake. Impeccable dialogue, believable story, and a message that resonates. I can’t think of a role that Cage did better or really a better constructed film in general.