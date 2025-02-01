  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I Genuinely Don’t See Any Flaws With the Movie National Treasure

I’m not even being sarcastic at all. I would actually say it’s probably Nicolas Cages best movie and certainly one he brought the most authenticity to. It’s easy to play an alcoholic (Leaving Las Vegas) or a depressed writer (Adaptation) but the realness that Cage brings to neurotic treasure hunter Benjamin Gates is in a league of its own. Supporting performances by Jon Voight, Sean Bean, and Harvey Keitel are just icing on the cake. Impeccable dialogue, believable story, and a message that resonates. I can’t think of a role that Cage did better or really a better constructed film in general.
 
I can wax poetic about movies sometimes too. I think it was an entertaining movie. I haven't seen it in years but I don't remember having anything negative to say about it
 
Nicolas Cage IS a treasure so I fully understand
 
It's a fun flick. That's the best I can say about it.
 
No flaws sounds like a stretch but I’m glad you really like it. Personally, I think it’s a very fun movie. And I actually think the sequel is surprisingly entertaining, too. Plus they are part of a genre that you really don’t see much of these days. Anything that in some way harks back to that Indiana Jones adventure style film is off to a good start.
 
