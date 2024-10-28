In Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), nonsensical or disorganized speech can occur, often due to the progressive damage and degeneration of brain regions responsible for cognitive processing, language, and memory. CTE is associated with repeated head injuries, commonly seen in athletes and military personnel, and it affects the brain’s ability to function coherently over time. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience symptoms similar to those in dementia, including confusion, memory loss, and speech problems.