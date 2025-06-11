I fugged up

IloveTHIS

IloveTHIS

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 7, 2011
Messages
31,165
Reaction score
14,032
Relapse #16 or whatever. damn, after over 2 years. only lasted about 2 weeks, really really mild bender, probably the mildest of them all. checked myself into detox at the same center Ive been to 12 or so times. didnt need to medically, but just wanted a cold quick stop before it became something more. had a great time, more fucking INSANE stories of what I experienced in there. if you havent been you cant really imagine.

anyways, feeling great now. got put back on an antidepressant I used to be on but quit cold turkey for no reason years ago. actually really optimistic it will help a ton and make me not want to crash out and destroy my life every day.

this is an uninteresting and rehashed story from me at this point. I recognize that, but fuck, I got shit fuck all else to talk about in my life at the moment. discuss. or dont.

going to my first ever AA meeting tomorrow(outside of a treatment center) hope its cool

1749611807218.png
 
I didn't get much from mandatory aa after my DUI. I'm 2+ years sober on my own now. I have a few friends with varying types, sizes and number of monkeys on their backs. You have to really want it and there is no shame in "relapse". Just got to remember why you quit and start again. Every temptation is a question and you can say no. Good luck
 
IloveTHIS said:
Relapse #16 or whatever. damn, after over 2 years. only lasted about 2 weeks, really really mild bender, probably the mildest of them all. checked myself into detox at the same center Ive been to 12 or so times. didnt need to medically, but just wanted a cold quick stop before it became something more. had a great time, more fucking INSANE stories of what I experienced in there. if you havent been you cant really imagine.

anyways, feeling great now. got put back on an antidepressant I used to be on but quit cold turkey for no reason years ago. actually really optimistic it will help a ton and make me not want to crash out and destroy my life every day.

this is an uninteresting and rehashed story from me at this point. I recognize that, but fuck, I got shit fuck all else to talk about in my life at the moment. discuss. or dont.

going to my first ever AA meeting tomorrow(outside of a treatment center) hope its cool

View attachment 1098802
Click to expand...
Hope AA helps you out, I bet you'll hear a lot of wild stories there too and hopefully end up amplifying your current optimism!
 
ricc505 said:
I didn't get much from mandatory aa after my DUI. I'm 2+ years sober on my own now. I have a few friends with varying types, sizes and number of monkeys on their backs. You have to really want it and there is no shame in "relapse". Just got to remember why you quit and start again. Every temptation is a question and you can say no. Good luck
Click to expand...
I dont give a shit about the whole "higher power" cultish shit from AA, but there is some really beautiful gems here and there from it. I mainly just want a community of sober friends
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,512
Messages
57,406,933
Members
175,694
Latest member
sinfrontofhm

Share this page

Back
Top