I fugged up

Relapse #16 or whatever. damn, after over 2 years. only lasted about 2 weeks, really really mild bender, probably the mildest of them all. checked myself into detox at the same center Ive been to 12 or so times. didnt need to medically, but just wanted a cold quick stop before it became something more. had a great time, more fucking INSANE stories of what I experienced in there. if you havent been you cant really imagine.anyways, feeling great now. got put back on an antidepressant I used to be on but quit cold turkey for no reason years ago. actually really optimistic it will help a ton and make me not want to crash out and destroy my life every day.this is an uninteresting and rehashed story from me at this point. I recognize that, but fuck, I got shit fuck all else to talk about in my life at the moment. discuss. or dont.going to my first ever AA meeting tomorrow(outside of a treatment center) hope its cool