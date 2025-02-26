I found the most Punchable Creature on God's Green Earth

pugilistico
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2021
- Messages
- 1,771
- Reaction score
- 3,011
I never thought I would feel the urge to punch a fish in the face until I saw a monkfish at a fishmarket.
For the longest time it ranked #1 as the ugliest creature with the most punchable face. Delicious fish though.
That is until I discovered the existence of the Northern Stargazer. Have you seen an animal with a more punchable face?
I mean, wtf is that?
For the longest time it ranked #1 as the ugliest creature with the most punchable face. Delicious fish though.
That is until I discovered the existence of the Northern Stargazer. Have you seen an animal with a more punchable face?
I mean, wtf is that?