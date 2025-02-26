  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I found the most Punchable Creature on God's Green Earth

pugilistico

pugilistico

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,771
Reaction score
3,011
I never thought I would feel the urge to punch a fish in the face until I saw a monkfish at a fishmarket.

For the longest time it ranked #1 as the ugliest creature with the most punchable face. Delicious fish though.

That is until I discovered the existence of the Northern Stargazer. Have you seen an animal with a more punchable face?

fishpic-1024x801.jpg


I mean, wtf is that?
maxresdefault.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,153
Messages
56,947,354
Members
175,472
Latest member
Romej8

Share this page

Back
Top