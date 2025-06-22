LOL wtf, okay maybe not in that way. But bro has potential and big KO power. Also he passed the Muslim Beard wrestler test!Dude better hit and/or molest people if he wants to be compared to Conor.
Thank you bratha, alhamdulillah
Namo Fazil
Country - Finland
Weight Class - Welterweight
Age : 28
Promotion - 971 FC
Team -
Record : 9-1
This dude is just a bit of a chad. I was 100% watching his fight for Yakub Sulimanov who's a young, stylish undefeated Dagi who had a few ACA main roster fights on his record and was still undefeated and early in the fight I was enjoying Yakub's work.
As the fight went on though this Fazil dude just wasn't going away. Yes he was in there with a more technical guy but he didn't give a fuck...
are you from this region by any chance?Thank you bratha, alhamdulillah
are you from this region by any chance?
Good win but he's far too loud mouthed for my liking! Hoping he can tone it down a bit. Those roids don’t help !
do you follow the mma scene closely there? any other good fighters to watch out for? Now that places like Iran have multiple mma organizations we should see some talent soon. There is a good prospect named mohammed saleh, light heavy weight who is just 19..still raw but big potential imo.Good win but he's far too loud mouthed for my liking! Hoping he can tone it down a bit. Those roids don’t help !