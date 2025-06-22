Media I found the Kurdish Conor McGregor… 9-1 with Knockout Power!

Hellowhosthat

Post in thread 'My big stupid hype trains thread.'

fazil1.jpeg


Namo Fazil

Country - Finland
Weight Class - Welterweight
Age : 28
Promotion - 971 FC
Team -
Record : 9-1

This dude is just a bit of a chad. I was 100% watching his fight for Yakub Sulimanov who's a young, stylish undefeated Dagi who had a few ACA main roster fights on his record and was still undefeated and early in the fight I was enjoying Yakub's work.

As the fight went on though this Fazil dude just wasn't going away. Yes he was in there with a more technical guy but he didn't give a fuck...
Thank you bratha, alhamdulillah
 
RichardHarrow said:
Good win but he's far too loud mouthed for my liking! Hoping he can tone it down a bit. Those roids don’t help !
Click to expand...
do you follow the mma scene closely there? any other good fighters to watch out for? Now that places like Iran have multiple mma organizations we should see some talent soon. There is a good prospect named mohammed saleh, light heavy weight who is just 19..still raw but big potential imo.

Screen Shot 2025-06-25 at 7.12.29 AM.png
 
