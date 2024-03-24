I found a british quarter

Found it in one of my pants pockets. Thought it was a real quarter at first. Looked closer and it had Queen Elizabeth II on it, 2005 Bermuda 25 cent piece.



Looked up the value and I'm guessing it is worth about nothing, although I saw someone sell one on Ebay for 2 dollars.



I guess my question is whether or not it will increase in value now that she has passed. I'm assuming they are gonna make new coins with the new guys face. Also not sure if foreign coins hold more value in the States compared to the country of origin.



If not I'll probably just throw it away.