I finally found a good use for alexa

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Sep 18, 2008
So I got an echo show as a gift a while back and I thought it was cool, but in everyday life I never found any use for it other than as just a really expensive alarm clock.

But this morning, the alarm went off and I was so tired that I was having trouble dragging my ass out of bed.

But I had an idea. I thought of a dance song that really gets my ass moving. Like the kind of song that you can't help but at least bob your head or tap the steering wheel to the beat when it plays.

So I choose Levitating by Dua Lipa and I tell Alexa to play it.

Then I couldn't help but move my body. My feet were moving to the beat, then my shoulders, plus she's so hot even her voice can give me a semi, so that increased blood flow even more.

Halfway through the song I didn't even feel like being in bed anymore and I got up with ease.

So not only did I find a good use for Alexa, but also an easy way to wake up, and a practical use for dancing.

Nobel prize, here I come!
 
Sorry, forgot that every time you mention Dua Lipa you have to post her pic
tmp_vAQwdR_0143d0d4c3fa85b2_GettyImages-1404303105.jpg
 
Are you saying what I think you are saying?

If you really did bang your Alexa can you please provide the model and software version?
 
