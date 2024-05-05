I feel remarkably bad for Erceg

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,460
- Reaction score
- 4,677
Despite his "fight IQ". He looked great grappling but clearly it wasn't his strong point in the fight. I felt he was much faster, did a lot of damage and ended up in better shape. Cut him badly which could've became more of a factor
Despite choosing to grapple in the 5th I felt he did enough to win and deserves an Re. I know, rematches blah blah blah. But again this is the most interesting "next fight" for flyweight
Dude was so outranked and came in to surprise the hell out of me and also seems like a cool dude. I definitely wouldn't call it a robbery but it was a good fight and surprised me for the good and bad reasons
Despite choosing to grapple in the 5th I felt he did enough to win and deserves an Re. I know, rematches blah blah blah. But again this is the most interesting "next fight" for flyweight
Dude was so outranked and came in to surprise the hell out of me and also seems like a cool dude. I definitely wouldn't call it a robbery but it was a good fight and surprised me for the good and bad reasons