I feel remarkably bad for Erceg

It sucks to closely lose the title because of strategic errors, but I feel good for him. He got a short-notice title shot and performed excellently, proving he's definitely deserving of fights against the top 5, plus he's gone from being an unknown to being on the radar of all MMA fans. If he hadn't had the title shot, he'd probably have to spend the next year working his way up the rankings.



As far as choosing to grapple/fight IQ, it was the wrong decision. But maybe he got unlucky there, depending on what his plan was. He safely got a takedown early rd5 without any danger, but then instead of letting Pantoja up he made the mistake of engaging on the ground and got reversed. So it made sense he might try for another takedown to mix it up, but just be sure to not engage on the ground.

Then the next time he went for a takedown, Pantoja scrambled really well. In hindsight Erceg shouldn't have tried a takedown when he had the advantage on the feet, but based on his previous takedown a few min earlier being successful, I can see why he thought it was ok to go for it. Maybe he thought he'd get one, then let Pantoja stand up and continue striking. If his plan was to engage on the ground, then that was a really bad plan, considering he thought he needed a finish.