I feel remarkably bad for Erceg

Despite his "fight IQ". He looked great grappling but clearly it wasn't his strong point in the fight. I felt he was much faster, did a lot of damage and ended up in better shape. Cut him badly which could've became more of a factor

Despite choosing to grapple in the 5th I felt he did enough to win and deserves an Re. I know, rematches blah blah blah. But again this is the most interesting "next fight" for flyweight

Dude was so outranked and came in to surprise the hell out of me and also seems like a cool dude. I definitely wouldn't call it a robbery but it was a good fight and surprised me for the good and bad reasons
 
This is a healthy and reasonable take. Hard to see nowadays. Don't feel too bad, he's still a young buck in the grand scheme of things and he will be a champion one day if he keeps his good work up. He definetely earned me as a fan, he seems quiet+kind but hardworking.
 
I can't feel bad for him was his own mistakes cost him there.
He's also a younger 28 fly who just about beat the champion he and his corner has time to clean up the IQ stuff and be champion in the next 2-3 years.
No rematch is warranted he lost 3 rounds pretty clean let him earn a title fight with another big win or two.
 
If the primary scoring criteria is supposed to be damage, I think that he won three rounds. That was just a brutal mistake in the fifth round, though.
 
It sucks to closely lose the title because of strategic errors, but I feel good for him. He got a short-notice title shot and performed excellently, proving he's definitely deserving of fights against the top 5, plus he's gone from being an unknown to being on the radar of all MMA fans. If he hadn't had the title shot, he'd probably have to spend the next year working his way up the rankings.

As far as choosing to grapple/fight IQ, it was the wrong decision. But maybe he got unlucky there, depending on what his plan was. He safely got a takedown early rd5 without any danger, but then instead of letting Pantoja up he made the mistake of engaging on the ground and got reversed. So it made sense he might try for another takedown to mix it up, but just be sure to not engage on the ground.
Then the next time he went for a takedown, Pantoja scrambled really well. In hindsight Erceg shouldn't have tried a takedown when he had the advantage on the feet, but based on his previous takedown a few min earlier being successful, I can see why he thought it was ok to go for it. Maybe he thought he'd get one, then let Pantoja stand up and continue striking. If his plan was to engage on the ground, then that was a really bad plan, considering he thought he needed a finish.
 
solid performance but not eggcelent
If erceg wants to eggcell inside the octagon he’s got to come out if his shell and find the yolk of his talent. His performance last night was over easy at best and if he fights like that he’s gonna get his brains scrambled and no one wants to see his brain fried. I’m someone that likes to have a sunny side up attitude but unless he poaches some skills from other good fighters he’s going to be turned into a human omelette. The hard boiled fact is that eggciting fighters don’t have fights like that I don’t want to see him turned into egg in a hole with yolk streaming out of his head and ass
 
no room for emotions
smile-terminator.gif
 
I feel bad for him that he was born with manlet genes. Even if he had won the 125 pound title, he would have gotten very little respect from most people.
 
If erceg wants to eggcell inside the octagon he’s got to come out if his shell and find the yolk of his talent. His performance last night was over easy at best and if he fights like that he’s gonna get his brains scrambled and no one wants to see his brain fried. I’m someone that likes to have a sunny side up attitude but unless he poaches some skills from other good fighters he’s going to be turned into a human omelette. The hard boiled fact is that eggciting fighters don’t have fights like that I don’t want to see him turned into egg in a hole with yolk streaming out of his head and ass
eggsactly
 
I can't feel bad for him. It was his own fault.

Ironic this fight came shortly after someone made a thread about a fighter's stock going up after a loss because that's exactly what happened last night. I honestly might actually favor Erceg in a rematch.
 
I myself thought I was witnessing a new champion taking the belt. What a fight. Poor guy deserves better after that performance.
 
I thought he won.

He just needs to stay at it. I'd love to see him vs royval. I believe they are both better than pantoja
 
He did about as well as I thought he would and the fight went as I expected.

Apart from him being an absolute dumbass in the 5th and throwing the fight away by going for a takedown. Made absolutely no sense.

We Aussies could have had a champ again, but Astro done goofed.
 
this loss will be the best thing that ever happened to him. had a great performance and didn't take a shitload of damage, against the best fighter in the weight class.
 
He went from a “literally who?” to being recognized as the top contender in the division.

Hard to feel bad for him.
 
