Opinion I feel like y'all need a reminder

f7d907573d563481c0dfabe8eb4c30e3.jpg


In a lot of threads here, there are so many dudes who love saying, "back in my day", or "when I was younger", or "a long time ago we used to..."

Uh guess what, WE'RE NOT IN YOUR FUCKING DAY ANYMORE. The older you get, the more you're supposed to change and adapt and evolve and progress. So many of you seem to almost brag about being ignorant and having the same views as you did when you were younger. That's not honorable, that's legit sad as fuck. It explains why this country is fucked.

Things are supposed to go forward, and change, and move on, not stay the same or fucking regress like Trump wants. "Make America Great AGAIN," so when everyone was racist and ignorant, and women "knew their place"? LOL, no.
 
Uh oh, TS is wasted again.

You do realize that doesn't mean people get more "progressive" as they get older, right? Forget your dumb "so many threads on here are...." without giving a single example, the whole point of that quote is that 20 year olds are dumb with no perspective. Just chef's kiss that your takeaway from that was "get with the times, gramps, because the current 20 year olds are the wise ones".

<36>
 
