I feel like I no longer understand the value of money and other things

Lately I've been having this frustrating and confusing feeling about money because I no longer feel like I know what a dollar is worth anymore.



There was a time not so long ago when if someone told me they make $50k a year or paid $2k a month for their apartment I knew what that meant. I felt like I knew the value of a dollar and how it related to items in the real world.



Now I don't know what any of this shit means anymore. When someone tells me they make $70k a year I struggle on whether to think of them as poor or middle class. When I see an apartment listed for $3k a month I don't know whether I'm getting a deal or getting hosed.



Like shit just doesn't make sense to me anymore.



I really hope things slow down and the financial situation becomes more stable again because at the moment I just feel like I don't know what to strive for or where I stand in general.