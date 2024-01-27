I feel like I no longer understand the value of money and other things

Lately I've been having this frustrating and confusing feeling about money because I no longer feel like I know what a dollar is worth anymore.

There was a time not so long ago when if someone told me they make $50k a year or paid $2k a month for their apartment I knew what that meant. I felt like I knew the value of a dollar and how it related to items in the real world.

Now I don't know what any of this shit means anymore. When someone tells me they make $70k a year I struggle on whether to think of them as poor or middle class. When I see an apartment listed for $3k a month I don't know whether I'm getting a deal or getting hosed.

Like shit just doesn't make sense to me anymore.

I really hope things slow down and the financial situation becomes more stable again because at the moment I just feel like I don't know what to strive for or where I stand in general.
 
I find that if you as much as 4 or 5 middle class workers combined, you won't have to think about it.
 
