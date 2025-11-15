I feel an upset tomorrow.

On paper Islam should dominate JDM. But JDM is super gritty and has the reach to make the grappling exchanges very tricky for Islam.
I am expecting a very cautious first round, with lots if clinch work. I am expecting JDM to potentially even get dropped, but still surviving. I see the next few rounds being an uphill battle for Islam. I think JDM will catch him with a knee and finish him.
 
Oh rirry...


5316c1f006f55674c8b2d2120da28cd0.jpg
 
That’s the thing I think JDM has learnt to use his legs and butterfly guard very well, he also uses his length very well to stalemate takedowns. JDM uses his head to block takedowns as well, which can also lead to fight ending cuts.
It doesn’t make any rational sense but I think JDM catches him in the scrambles.. and I ll probably put some money on that
 
So, JDM couldn’t finish Belal, but he will finish Makachev who is a superior fighter?
 
If my first 3 bets hit, I'll take that profit and put it on Islam moneyline, double or nothing.
 
You don't feel shit, you just wanna see Islam lose.
Bradtha he tap in first.
 
If JDM wins, the champ won, how is that an upset?
Champs should win.
guy coming up from 155, a 15 pound jump is the real under dog.
 
So this guy you’re accusing of just wanting to see Islam lose has actually praised Islam pretty much every time he mentioned him—except now, when he simply said he feels an upset might happen. He didn’t say he thinks JDM is better or anything like that, just that he has a feeling an upset could occur.


Here some of his posts:

IMG_3379.jpeg

IMG_3380.jpeg

IMG_3381.jpeg

As I’ve been saying for years, the bathtubbers are so sensitive that all it takes is someone simply saying they think a Dagi might lose, and they immediately get upset and start attacking and accusing people of being haters.

Pathetic…
 
Follow the money, my dude.

Sportsbooks would all be out of business if they followed that model. Islam is almost a 3-1 betting favorite for a reason. Does that mean Jack can't win? Absolutely not, of course he can.

The champs are constructs of the organization, they aren't an objective assessment of who the best fighter is.
 
