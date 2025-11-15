I feel an upset tomorrow.

Al Tair
On paper Islam should dominate JDM. But JDM is super gritty and has the reach to make the grappling exchanges very tricky for Islam.
I am expecting a very cautious first round, with lots if clinch work. I am expecting JDM to potentially even get dropped, but still surviving. I see the next few rounds being an uphill battle for Islam. I think JDM will catch him with a knee and finish him.
