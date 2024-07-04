I failed again.

Jack Reacheround said: Why would you volunteer that information in a job interview? You might as well tell them what type of porn you prefer to watch. Click to expand...

He asked specific questions. Asked me if I had any past injuries or mental health problems that could affect work so I said my back isn't as good as it was but I stretch and whatnot.I prob did fuck up saying I had a DUI in my past though but I'm honest mostly..