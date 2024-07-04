  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I failed again.

Went for a job interview and was operating at around 30% Also told the guy I have some nerve damage and mentioned I had a DUI 12 years ago.

I'm fucked. GG guys.
 
Why would you volunteer that information in a job interview? You might as well tell them what type of porn you prefer to watch.
 
You said "again", what have your previous issues been?
 
He asked specific questions. Asked me if I had any past injuries or mental health problems that could affect work so I said my back isn't as good as it was but I stretch and whatnot.

I prob did fuck up saying I had a DUI in my past though but I'm honest mostly..
 
are you sure it was the dui and not that when he asked if you were mental you replied by going on about your back
 
And here we go.
 
