I failed again.

I can’t decide so I just scroll and watch the quick plays til I release the poisonWhy would you volunteer that information in a job interview? You might as well tell them what type of porn you prefer to watch.
Obviously this.You said "again", what have your previous issues been?
You’re hired.I can’t decide so I just scroll and watch the quick plays til I release the poison
He asked specific questions. Asked me if I had any past injuries or mental health problems that could affect work so I said my back isn't as good as it was but I stretch and whatnot.Why would you volunteer that information in a job interview? You might as well tell them what type of porn you prefer to watch.
are you sure it was the dui and not that when he asked if you were mental you replied by going on about your backHe asked specific questions. Asked me if I had any past injuries or mental health problems that could affect work so I said my back isn't as good as it was but I stretch and whatnot.
I prob did fuck up saying I had a DUI in my past though but I'm honest mostly..
And here we go.He asked specific questions. Asked me if I had any past injuries or mental health problems that could affect work so I said my back isn't as good as it was but I stretch and whatnot.
I prob did fuck up saying I had a DUI in my past though but I'm honest mostly..
I think me taking my pants off really did me in.are you sure it was the dui and not that when he asked if you were mental you replied by going on about your back
That’d be understandable if there were a couch in the room. Was there a couch in the room?I think me taking my pants off really did me in.
Just chairs and a table.That’d be understandable if there were a couch in the room. Was there a couch in the room?