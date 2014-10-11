  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I don't understand why people hate Nickelback

I can understand disliking them, but to hate them is strange. You can't tell me they're the worst music on the radio.

And when they responded to people complaining about them by releasing a Nickelblock app so you'll never have to see them on your phone is actually charming to me.

They sell a shitload of albums, claim to have some cool influences (Metallica, Pantera etc) and write unchallenging, boring, wanky music and get defensive when people criticise them.

Yes, yes I can tell you they're the worst music on the radio.
 
its crap man, like completely. Very embarrassed to send them from canada
 
There is indeed worse music out there, but I think that's one of the problems people have with them. It's the most bland "rock" music you could listen to. There's no personality, no grit, no excitement, just nothing. If you programmed a computer to make the most basic rock music it would give us Nickleback.
 
I've never understood the Nickelback hate, they aren't great but there are FAR worst acts out there. I would listen to 1000s Nickelback songs over 1 Lil Wayne song.
 
Their first album The State was ok. After that they found that if they write the same power ballad over and over with a slight tweak in the tune then they will be rich and I think that's why people hate them. Even their "rock" sounds are just dumb lyrically. I don't hate them, but I dont listen to them.
 
TheStruggle said:
I've never understood the Nickelback hate, they aren't great but there are FAR worst acts out there. I would listen to 1000s Nickelback songs over 1 Lil Wayne song.
i dont get the little wayne hate. hes good
 
Cheese said:
Or Godsmack
Yes! It's like Sully Erna just tries to hard to be "metal" in his songwriting. Their new song that gets radio play just sounds like something a wannabe badass listens to.
 
The outright hate is a tad unreasonable, but they're a shitty band.
 
I hate them, they suck, and it's reasonable.
 
One of their albums I absolutely love, so fuck all y'all.
 
TheStruggle said:
I've never understood the Nickelback hate, they aren't great but there are FAR worst acts out there. I would listen to 1000s Nickelback songs over 1 Lil Wayne song.
Or any Justin Bieber or One Direction song.
 
Dunno. I don't listen to them so I don't hate them.
 
