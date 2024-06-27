I don't understand why Ian Garry is hated like that

Urluberluu
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2024
- Messages
- 282
- Reaction score
- 384
He is really talented, he seems quite nice, ok he has confidence in himself but he is not disrespectful towards his opponents. He had a beautiful family, he is a father
He doesn't seem to copy Conor McGregor that much , Topuria tries to be Mc Gregor much more than Garry
He had a bad buzz about his wife but how does that concern him ?
He doesn't seem to copy Conor McGregor that much , Topuria tries to be Mc Gregor much more than Garry
He had a bad buzz about his wife but how does that concern him ?