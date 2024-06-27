  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I don't understand why Ian Garry is hated like that

Urluberluu

Urluberluu

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 16, 2024
Messages
282
Reaction score
384
He is really talented, he seems quite nice, ok he has confidence in himself but he is not disrespectful towards his opponents. He had a beautiful family, he is a father
He doesn't seem to copy Conor McGregor that much , Topuria tries to be Mc Gregor much more than Garry

He had a bad buzz about his wife but how does that concern him ?
 
It's hard to root for a guy that let's other people have sex with his wife.
 
Wagner Azevedo said:
Why? If it works for them Is none of our business.
Click to expand...

Well, beyond my moral objection to that garbage, I would agree... he and and his wife can do whatever they want. I'm not saying he shouldn't. I don't believe that is a healthy way to have a relationship nor is it positive for the children in the household.

But I have the same right to laugh at him and no support him for those choices.
 
Urluberluu said:
He is really talented, he seems quite nice, ok he has confidence in himself but he is not disrespectful towards his opponents. He had a beautiful family, he is a father
He doesn't seem to copy Conor McGregor that much , Topuria tries to be Mc Gregor much more than Garry

He had a bad buzz about his wife but how does that concern him ?
Click to expand...

Yes, you do.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Is he really?

Plus he's quite cringy and complains a lot. His comments about Magny apparently messed up Magny's custody battle for his kid
Click to expand...
I mean Magny is the one who initially made the joke that he would beat Ian like a father beats their son. I don’t think he did himself any favours with that statement regardless of what Garry said.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Is he really?

Plus he's quite cringy and complains a lot. His comments about Magny apparently messed up Magny's custody battle for his kid
Click to expand...

Then maybe Magny shouldn't have talked about a "father-like ass whooping" during the press conference? I think those were the comments that affected Magny's custody battle, and Magny is trying to blame Garry somehow.
 
FreedomCricket said:
Well, beyond my moral objection to that garbage, I would agree... he and and his wife can do whatever they want. I'm not saying he shouldn't. I don't believe that is a healthy way to have a relationship nor is it positive for the children in the household.

But I have the same right to laugh at him and no support him for those choices.
Click to expand...
Fair enough, I gues.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
He’s a shameless Conor clone. Instead of developing a personality of his own he became McGregor Lite. His wife is also his husband and he’s a supposed cuck.

Click to expand...


Does he even know Conor? Like you could say he’s trying to continue Conor’s shtick because he knows him on a personal level, I’ve never seen them together
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
7K
Tapatio
Tapatio
achoo42
I hope Ian Garry beats the sh*t out of Colby
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
sdpdude9
sdpdude9
Unheralded Truth
Ian Garry thinks he's intelligent, but against the top WW fighters you'll need some killer instinct
Replies
12
Views
451
Mr Dilkington
Mr Dilkington
TerraRayzing
Is it okay now to not totally despise Ian Garry?
2
Replies
23
Views
285
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,405
Messages
55,755,905
Members
174,921
Latest member
Oslewny

Share this page

Back
Top