I don't understand the housing market in Japan

This traditional Japanese house is listed at just 2.5 million yen ($16,130 USD) located in Shikokuchuo City, Ehime Prefecture.

Key Highlights:
• Price: ¥2,500,000 ($16,130 USD)
• Large 10DK (10 rooms plus dining-kitchen) layout

Transportation:
• 10 minutes by car to JR Sekikawa Station
• About 1 hour 45 minutes by car to Matsuyama Airport

1741283580076.png

How can you buy a house for the price of a used Toyota Corolla?
 
Becuase those houses are typically seen as depreciating assets. After about 20-30 years, a house is often considered worthless

America, Canada is kind of the opposite
 
I bought a house 2 weeks ago for 20k in Ironwood Michigan.

You can buy houses for reasonable amounts in the US.
 
Taxes and regulations which factor into more than half of the home prices in Canada virtually don't exist in Japan. It is astronomically cheaper to build there.
 
Location is a massive factor, Shikokuchuo "City" is really just a med to small sized town with a population under 100K and looks quite out of the way on Shikoku island.

Very little demand for housing in most of more rural Japan as the Japanese job market is very focused on the big cities, even moreso than most western nations, I'm guessing because home working is less common and long office hours mean you don't want to commute long distances.
 
