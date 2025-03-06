I don't understand the housing market in Japan

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 37,684
- Reaction score
- 45,943
This traditional Japanese house is listed at just 2.5 million yen ($16,130 USD) located in Shikokuchuo City, Ehime Prefecture.
Key Highlights:
• Price: ¥2,500,000 ($16,130 USD)
• Large 10DK (10 rooms plus dining-kitchen) layout
Transportation:
• 10 minutes by car to JR Sekikawa Station
• About 1 hour 45 minutes by car to Matsuyama Airport
How can you buy a house for the price of a used Toyota Corolla?
Key Highlights:
• Price: ¥2,500,000 ($16,130 USD)
• Large 10DK (10 rooms plus dining-kitchen) layout
Transportation:
• 10 minutes by car to JR Sekikawa Station
• About 1 hour 45 minutes by car to Matsuyama Airport
How can you buy a house for the price of a used Toyota Corolla?