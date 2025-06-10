Social I Don't Understand New Female Beauty Trends

Maybe it's because I'm a 46 year old man, but I don't get new beauty trends. The first one that baffled me was when women were plastering curls onto their forehead. This:

edges-hair.jpg

Apparently, it has a name: laid edges. It's more distracting than anything, but wasn't too bad, I guess.

The next one I noticed was women making this point on the outside of their eyes with eyeliner. This:

0824-YPP271-EY-JN-Shot-3-1200x672_1601282224.jpg

Every time I talk to a girl with this (and they're almost always 30 and younger), I just stare and think how dumb and distracting it looks. I've heard it's to make them look like a cat, but I'm just not feeling it.

Is it just me? I've never understood the need for things like duck lips, too much makeup, plastic surgery, etc. Just be yourself. At least you will look normal (even if you're ugly) and not all weird. I'd like to hear what the 2 women of Sherdog have to say aboot this. @Kardashians @fingercuffs
 
False eyelashes that look atrocious.

Was at work yesterday and one young lady (?) walked past me wearing a tee shirt with no bra underneath it . Not an issue except she was very plump and a very large girl up top. Again, not an issue but she had very, very saggy breasts . And the reason I could tell this was because she had both of them pierced with very large piercings, the barbell style and they were pointing at the floor .

I respect her choice to dress how she wants but still, it looked an interesting choice ...
 
Female beatuty trends are not new, god know since when females started with those weird beauty habits
 
