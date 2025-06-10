Brom Bones
Where's that bitch Ichabod?
Maybe it's because I'm a 46 year old man, but I don't get new beauty trends. The first one that baffled me was when women were plastering curls onto their forehead. This:
Apparently, it has a name: laid edges. It's more distracting than anything, but wasn't too bad, I guess.
The next one I noticed was women making this point on the outside of their eyes with eyeliner. This:
Every time I talk to a girl with this (and they're almost always 30 and younger), I just stare and think how dumb and distracting it looks. I've heard it's to make them look like a cat, but I'm just not feeling it.
Is it just me? I've never understood the need for things like duck lips, too much makeup, plastic surgery, etc. Just be yourself. At least you will look normal (even if you're ugly) and not all weird. I'd like to hear what the 2 women of Sherdog have to say aboot this. @Kardashians @fingercuffs
