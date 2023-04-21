I dont understand low carb diets for weight loss...

Ogata said: I understand if its for medical reason or for weight cutting. But I do not understand why would anyone go on a low carb diet for weight loss since at the end of the day, its about burning more calories you take in. Some say low carb is better than low calorie which makes no sense because even in low carb, you still have to reduce calories for weight loss purposes.



Does something happen besides water loss? Click to expand...

I went on a low carb diet to lose weight and cure myself of eczema. Not sure about water loss, I drink a lot of water from the get go.My goal was to lose 20 lbs. in a year, I lost 25 lbs. in that time frame and now I have a total of 35 lbs. gone.I had an infection and had to take antibiotics and it killed all the probiotics in my gut. C diff took over.After I came down with C Diff, I had a side effect after C Diff was gone but that was caused from something else..After 4 months fighting that shit I finally beat it.Side effect:Then I came down with a bad case of eczema.I did some research and figured that carbs were causing my eczema and cut out carbs completely. With in two days of doing that my eczema just about disappeared. In a week it was gone!I do still eat carbs but very little.