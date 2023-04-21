  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I dont understand low carb diets for weight loss...

I understand if its for medical reason or for weight cutting. But I do not understand why would anyone go on a low carb diet for weight loss since at the end of the day, its about burning more calories you take in. Some say low carb is better than low calorie which makes no sense because even in low carb, you still have to reduce calories for weight loss purposes.

Does something happen besides water loss?
 
Maybe certain foods are turned into energy a lot faster than others, so they try to make you make energy from stored fat first?
 
I understand if its for medical reason or for weight cutting. But I do not understand why would anyone go on a low carb diet for weight loss since at the end of the day, its about burning more calories you take in. Some say low carb is better than low calorie which makes no sense because even in low carb, you still have to reduce calories for weight loss purposes.

Does something happen besides water loss?
I know keto is an offshoot of low carb..but all I know is I lost alot of weight on that, without restricting calories from protein and good fat sources
 
I’m about to go deep into the Mediterranean diet. I randomly started using spices to make things like beef kofta and some other beef dish I made up.

Tasted legit, not trying to lose weight maybe just eat healthy and all of the stuff in the book I got looks amazing.
 
It’s definitely not for me long term anyways. I used to do it years ago but stopped when I began having chest pains. I think eating a low calorie diet with exercise is the way to go.
 
Maybe certain foods are turned into energy a lot faster than others, so they try to make you make energy from stored fat first?
Yeah but if you eat more than you burn, you still get fat.

I know keto is an offshoot of low carb..but all I know is I lost alot of weight on that, without restricting calories from protein and good fat sources
Keto is the condition that low carbers aim for. Its the same idea.

Everything you need to know:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/weight-loss/in-depth/low-carb-diet/art-20045831
I mean it gives pros and cons as well as talking about using body's stored fats but in reality, if you eat less than you burn then you lose weight. Its a simple concept. I understand the water aspect though.
 
I understand if its for medical reason or for weight cutting. But I do not understand why would anyone go on a low carb diet for weight loss since at the end of the day, its about burning more calories you take in. Some say low carb is better than low calorie which makes no sense because even in low carb, you still have to reduce calories for weight loss purposes.

Does something happen besides water loss?
I went on a low carb diet to lose weight and cure myself of eczema. Not sure about water loss, I drink a lot of water from the get go.
My goal was to lose 20 lbs. in a year, I lost 25 lbs. in that time frame and now I have a total of 35 lbs. gone.

I had an infection and had to take antibiotics and it killed all the probiotics in my gut. C diff took over.
After I came down with C Diff, I had a side effect after C Diff was gone but that was caused from something else..
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/c-difficile/symptoms-causes/syc-20351691

After 4 months fighting that shit I finally beat it.

Side effect:
Then I came down with a bad case of eczema.
I did some research and figured that carbs were causing my eczema and cut out carbs completely. With in two days of doing that my eczema just about disappeared. In a week it was gone!

I do still eat carbs but very little.
 
As a hardcore experimentationalist of a low carb lifestyle I can affirm that it works.
It takes a lot of research, and a lot of dedication (and a lot of 'natural/scientific/fake' shit) but it works like a motherfucker.

Don't try it if you have a family or like to share shit with others cause its a pretty lonely lifestyle.
But you do shed the pounds.
 
Short term low carb was the most effective diet I ever tried. I lost like 25 lbs in two months on it during the spring of 2012. However, long term it was useless as the weight came back once I reintroduced carbs.
 
Everyone processes macro combinations differently. Your body may be totally fine with a high carb percentage while other need to stay within a certain range.
 
It’s not just calories in vs out. Managing carbs is very good for weight loss. Also, the type of carbs matters. Read what’s been posted.
 
It’s harder to overeat on low carb. It’s just a calorie restriction diet. Diet should be sustainable for long term and become a gradual lifestyle change. It’s easier to just start eating cleaner and implementing better food choices.

There was a sherdogger that was like 350lbs that thought eating 1000 calories a day was the right way to lose weight. I don’t think he succeeded for the long term because he just stopped updating his thread. I hope he succeeded and proved me wrong. I felt kinda bad for him because another Sherdogger was on some David Goggins bullshit cheering him on.
 
People do tend to overeat carbs more than protein or fat. Alcohol is another that tends to add up quick. Protein and fat tend to be more filling the most carbs, which helps. Complex carbs are still good for you though.
 
carbs are fine if you're actually BURNING them up via exercise.

the average sedentary individual, however, fails to use these carbs as fuel and they end up as caloric surplus, hence weight gain.

so many optimum diets out there, keto etc.

one rule of thumb is the 40/30/30 ratio of protein/fats/carbs.

yes, there are actually healthy fats. look it up.

as was mentioned, processed foods are sometimes not even food at all.

sugar is a major culprit in many ailments and diseases.

as a cancer survivor, I can subscribe to the adage 'cancer loves sugar.'

you can alter your metabolism through diet and exercise without becoming a freak IMO.

but man, ice cream is king.
 
I understand if its for medical reason or for weight cutting. But I do not understand why would anyone go on a low carb diet for weight loss since at the end of the day, its about burning more calories you take in. Some say low carb is better than low calorie which makes no sense because even in low carb, you still have to reduce calories for weight loss purposes.

Does something happen besides water loss?
Bro. It's simple. If you reduce the carbs, you have to increase protein and/or fat. Fat, but especially protein is very filling and it's EXTREMELY difficult to overeat them. Think about eating a large steak. It may have a decent amount of calories, but you're not going to be hungry again for man hours.

Carbs, especially processed ones like sugar will go through you like having the runs. Like I can eat a dozen donuts and be hungry just a few hours later.

Fat is also the same. If you eat a lot of fatty food, you don't want to eat again for a while. The type of food more or less makes you eat less calories.

Also, the thermic effect of food for protein is 20-25%, which means that 100 calories of protein will use up 20-25 to digest/process it. The TEF of carbs are ~5-10.

Just remember that your body needs 0 outside sources of carbs. It can make it's own glucose through gluconeogenesis by metabolizing protein and fat. In addition, it makes ketones, which the brain can use for ~75% of it's energy needs.
 
