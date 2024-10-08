I don't understand about Alex Pereira

M

maxoges

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 7, 2024
Messages
3
Reaction score
2
We know he is an elite kickboxer, maybe the best. Why do we act as if he is the best mma-fighter. He has been kickboxing with small gloves.
Until he has faced a relly good grappler I remain sceptical
 
maxoges said:
We know he is an elite kickboxer, maybe the best. Why do we act as if he is the best mma-fighter. He has been kickboxing with small gloves.
Until he has faced a relly good grappler I remain sceptical
Click to expand...
Because he's beating up all the MMA fighters?
 
Nobody acts like he is the best MMA fighter.
But he is one of the best fighters at this moment.

Yes, I do agree that he didn't face a top wrestler.
Same for Israel and others.
Some divisions lack in top wrestlers.
It is what it is.

Maybe a LHW guy with Merab's abilities would have 50-45 him easily.

TITS said:
Jan is a good grappler.
Click to expand...

No, he is not.
Jan is a poor grappler.
Top striker, though.
 
He's on the Dana White Privilege plan. Being given favorable match ups.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Because he's beating up all the MMA fighters?
Click to expand...
MV5BZWUzNzdlY2MtY2E0MC00NTUwLWExNTctYTNjNGEzZDM1YTQwXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg
 
Because he can compete 3-5 times a year. These grapplers need a full year of training camp to do exactly the same shit once a year
 
Just enjoy the magic while we have it, guys. Before long, we’ll be back to our normal schedule of two title fights a year if we’re lucky.
 
Xoleth said:
Nobody acts like he is the best MMA fighter.
Click to expand...

You should read more posts on here. I read a post saying that the idea of prime Jon and prime DC beating Alex is pure nonsense, just today, and I didn't even read many posts to get to it.
 
maxoges said:
We know he is an elite kickboxer, maybe the best. Why do we act as if he is the best mma-fighter. He has been kickboxing with small gloves.
Until he has faced a relly good grappler I remain sceptical
Click to expand...

The answer is most fans let their emotions rule their mind, instead of logic.
 
The good grapplers at lhw should rack up some decent wins and fight him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,169
Messages
56,308,268
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top