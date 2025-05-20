I don't really care if Jones fights Aspinall or if he retires, I just want to see clarity at this point.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,377
Reaction score
51,002
Being in this limbo is annoying/frustrating to say the least.

The UFC has to make this clear by now in what intentions they want for Jones or what does Jones wants to do.

But let's make it clear as the night sky. So we have a goal to look forward to.

All this wait is not helping the UFC or the fans and even the fighters.

Make a decision already, this is a needless circus.
 
TITS said:
Why keep posting about it if you don't care? I'm over it, as many others here are.
Click to expand...

lol when do I keep posting about it?

This is my first post regarding this and my personal thoughts about it.
 
This shit is bad waves man. Has been for a while. This dialogue, because there's hardly been any fighting, has been a black cloud poisoning the MMA space for years.

But there are some EPIC Dana meltdowns coming on the back end of this. This might be the one that breaks him tbh. I hope it is. I don't see any way he doesn't have to eat a ton of shit from the media and the entire mma world for how long they've dragged this out.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
lol when do I keep posting about it?

This is my first post regarding this and my personal thoughts about it.
Click to expand...

Everyone keeps yapping about it. We're just giving free publicity to this narcissist. He's over in Thailand on a rented motorcycle chasing hookers, he'll probably get thrown in jail before any fight is announced.
 
TITS said:
Everyone keeps yapping about it. We're just giving free publicity to this narcissist. He's over in Thailand on a rented motorcycle chasing hookers, he'll probably get thrown in jail before any fight is announced.
Click to expand...
It's going to happen, man. Like, it's a sure thing. Both Tom and JJ said that. JJ posted recently that "dominate about being stripped? But before that, there is one remaining piece to complete my puzzle!" ...
 
jones made his decision a while back now. you can find him in interviews. just look up the adin ross video alone which was 6 months ago. blame dana. and blame tom. they shouldnt be trying to put that fight together and tom should be outspoken about just wanting a fight.
 
The only thing that is clear imo is that jones still has a title for a reason, this to me spells that the UFC has some plans for him if they didn't, they'd have stripped him by now.
 
RockyLockridge said:
The only thing that is clear imo is that jones still has a title for a reason, this to me spells that the UFC has some plans for him if they didn't, they'd have stripped him by now.
Click to expand...
I believe they're keeping it until they secure a deal with Netflix or somebody, so they can use him as a bargaining option saying that he'll fight on their cards.
 
This is the kind of fight that reenergizes a sport or kills it. It really says alot about the state of things when fans pretty much want 1 fight and it can't get put together.
 
Jon is the GOAT, but also a sociopath. I’m kinda over him TBH.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
What does the division as a whole have to do with anything lol. The division has the fight people want to see. Who gives a shit about the other 20 or whatever comically low number of HWs on the roster?
Click to expand...

So after that one fight/Jon retiring, then what? I like to look to the future, not the short-term dopamine hit.
 
It's pretty clear already.

Jones wants legacy fights and to get paid. He doesn't consider Tom to be that guy and wants to be compensated accordingly.

UFC banked on Jones' big name after years of Heavyweight mediocrity. Alex losing destroyed the last "name" that they had to offer.

They threw the intirim belt on Tom nearly 2 years ago and it's done nothing for anyone.

Their options suck and they did it to themselves:

-Pay Jon a ridiculous amount of money to beat the only prospect they have and retire.

-Put the belt on Tom, who they don't believe in, and go back to heavyweight irrelevancey.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
I don't know if Tom Aspinall really wants to fight JJ
2 3
Replies
45
Views
543
Evbo
Evbo
Mind Mine
The UFC should remove Jon Jones fight footage if he refuses to fight Aspinall or retire
2
Replies
20
Views
491
IndyCovaHart
IndyCovaHart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,077
Messages
57,320,458
Members
175,638
Latest member
eamon zahabi

Share this page

Back
Top