I don't really care if Jones fights Aspinall or if he retires, I just want to see clarity at this point.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,377
- Reaction score
- 51,002
Being in this limbo is annoying/frustrating to say the least.
The UFC has to make this clear by now in what intentions they want for Jones or what does Jones wants to do.
But let's make it clear as the night sky. So we have a goal to look forward to.
All this wait is not helping the UFC or the fans and even the fighters.
Make a decision already, this is a needless circus.
