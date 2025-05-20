I don't really care if Jones fights Aspinall or if he retires, I just want clarity at this point.

Being in this limbo is annoying/frustrating to say the least.

The UFC has to make this clear by now in what intentions they want for Jones or what does Jones wants to do.

But let's make it clear as the night sky. So we have a goal to look forward to.

All this wait is not helping the UFC or the fans and even the fighters.

Make a decision already, this is a needless circus.
 
Why keep posting about it if you don't care? I'm over it, as many others here are.
 
Why keep posting about it if you don't care? I'm over it, as many others here are.
lol when do I keep posting about it?

This is my first post regarding this and my personal thoughts about it.
 
This shit is bad waves man. Has been for a while. This dialogue, because there's hardly been any fighting, has been a black cloud poisoning the MMA space for years.

But there are some EPIC Dana meltdowns coming on the back end of this. This might be the one that breaks him tbh. I hope it is. I don't see any way he doesn't have to eat a ton of shit from the media and the entire mma world for how long they've dragged this out.
 
lol when do I keep posting about it?

This is my first post regarding this and my personal thoughts about it.
Everyone keeps yapping about it. We're just giving free publicity to this narcissist. He's over in Thailand on a rented motorcycle chasing hookers, he'll probably get thrown in jail before any fight is announced.
 
Everyone keeps yapping about it. We're just giving free publicity to this narcissist. He's over in Thailand on a rented motorcycle chasing hookers, he'll probably get thrown in jail before any fight is announced.
That's fair.
 
Everyone keeps yapping about it. We're just giving free publicity to this narcissist. He's over in Thailand on a rented motorcycle chasing hookers, he'll probably get thrown in jail before any fight is announced.
It's going to happen, man. Like, it's a sure thing. Both Tom and JJ said that. JJ posted recently that "dominate about being stripped? But before that, there is one remaining piece to complete my puzzle!" ...
 
