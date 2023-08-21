I don't like it when people call me 'boss.'

Cherry Brigand
Rolled in to pick up my free Chic-fil-a sammich and fries (thank youuuu reward points). As I am a lover of the environment and don't want my powerful V6 mini-van engine spewing fumes while I wait (read: gas is hellah expensive), I selected the 'pick up inside' option. My meal is ready in 3 shakes of a cow's tail and the young man brings me my food and says, 'Here you go, boss.'
<record scraaaaaaaatch>
Don't do that. Don't call me boss. I don't like it. Sir. Playa. Playboy. Yung Hustla'. Lord Bald's a lot. Godfather. King 'o' da Hill. Mr. Cool Ice? Sure. Boss? No.
TLDR: Hey, dude. Don't call me boss.
