I don't know if Tom Aspinall really wants to fight JJ

Look, I don't question that under a "Tom doesn't think he can defeat Jon Jones, he is scared" lens... nothing like that.



But I say this because I think that ideally, he would rather not have to fight Jon Jones. After the JJ-Stipe fight, in an interview with Ariel, Tom Aspinall said some things that make me believe he'd rather not be in a position to be the one to fight Jon Jones. He said:



"Honestly speaking, it would be hard to find someone who's a bigger fan of Jon Jones than I am. And one message I'd like to give to all the 'online experts' is for them to worry about other things and stop talking about what I should do, about how I should act, that I should trash talk Jon Jones and hype the fight. I respect Stipe and Jon Jones a lot, so I won't act in ways that are not aligned to who I am" .



Recently, he said:



"I don't need to fight Jon Jones. The UFC said my next opponent is Jon Jones, but I don't know why the UFC wants for me to be the one to fight Jon Jones so badly..."



IMO, it's because the odd makers, the match makers, see that the other top fighters like Ankalaev and Poatan (very likely, the strongest ones after JJ and Tom) are not likely to be a big threat to Jon Jones. I think that hypothetical odds see both Ankalaev or Pereira vs JJ roughly the same, odds wise, as the Stipe vs Jon Jones fight. When analysing the fights, the possibility in the outcome of a clash between Ankalaev and Jones in hypothetical odds was seen to go more like Stipe vs Jones. So for a greedy business company like the UFC, they don't want for a champion, that champion being the most dominant of the UFC, to retire on top, beating the top fighters. Ideally, they'd match a JJ who has never lost and is about to retire vs a fighter who they see as the one who has a big enough likelihood of defeating him, hoping that such happens. If JJ wins and retire, that'd take somewhat of the hype of the remaining fighters. And even with Tom, the odds are 50/50 ...



But Tom doesn't seem like someone who wants to go after Jon Jones in a way that McGregor would call out opponents, like when he was about to face Jose Aldo. You'd imagine that he'd be way more disgusted of Jon Jones. I think the trolling JJ videos with ducks, buying JJ's t shirts, and memes were his ways of hyping it up all while keeping it respectful in a way, because, as he said, he respects Jon Jones a lot, sees Jon Jones as the fighter that to him, is "the closest someone can be to perfection as a fighter" and won't take online "experts" opinions into account, since he knows what is going, respects Jon Jones and is a huge fan of him. He sees the fight as important in terms of money and the possibility to face the best fighter and if he wins, to keep the hype of a new generation, but deep down, he respects Jon Jones a lot and understands the situation Jon Jones is in as well... They both seem to understand each other's situation and role. It appears that Tom holds way more of a grudge the UFC, as a whole. As for Jon Jones, even when asked recently to describe fighters in one word associations, Tom refers to JJ as "legend". He likes JJ, is a fan of him and doesn't want to badmouth him or anything like that. He even said that:



"It's curious because Jon Jones vs Stipe was happening in the USA but many fans were calling my name and boo'ing JJ vs Stipe, with all they represent in MMA. I can say for sure that it would never, never in a million years happen in the UK, to have fans chanting the name of a foreign fighter instead of some prolific MMA fighter from the UK. In the USA though, it's interesting how fans act. "