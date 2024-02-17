I don't get why Leon/Conor is not a thing for UFC300

Leon would love it, UFC would love it, and why Conor would not love this?
On paper : fighting one of the best fighters on the roster, for the WW belt, trying the 3 champ status on a legendary card = way more PPV$$

Leon and Belal is honestly boring, even tho Belal deserves the shot.

Also, if one person deserve the red panty night between Leon and Chandler, it's Leon from a far.

Conor is old and probably have only 1 MMA fight left, why doing it against a guy who's 1-3, far from a belt?

I really don't understand this.. it's literally up to Conor, if he wanted it, that fight would happen and I just don't get why he's not going that road.
 
........... I really don't understand this either...... But not for the same reason as you.
 
Cause it makes no fucking sense, sherbro, thats why, they dont even need Edwards vs Conor, Chandler would do just fine, Conor is the one not actually interested in a beating.
 
I'd say mainly because Conor doesn't deserve it but then again that hasn't stopped things I. The past.
Edit: You've been a member since 2017, you only have 321 posts in that time and you used one of them on this trash??? Lmfao
 
Conor is coming off 2 losses. One of which he got KO'd bad in Lightweight.
 
you can't count on Connor anymore, he's too wealthy to have the desire & hunger to fight. he is done in mma
 
Why would anyone give Conor a title fight in a weight class above his normal one? He hasn't fought in 2.5 years. He hasn't won in over 4 and hasn't strung together 2 wins in a row since 2016. Other than the side show that is Conor he is irrelevant as a fighter. Let him join the WWE on the midget circuit where he belongs.
 
svmr_db said:
"Why isn't a guy coming off 2+ years inactivity and 2 losses fighting for the welterweight title?"

<Moyes5>
Click to expand...
Because he's fucking Conor and he could do whatever he wants, because it's all about money. Are you guys fucking stupid or what.... It's not like he didn't have his first boxing fight against the Goat of boxing, or Nganou also having his first boxing fight against one of the best boxing champion ever.

It's not about if he deserved, it's about the fact that he COULD make it happen if he wanted, and he doesn't, probably not for the "ohh no i don't think i deserved it with all my losses and inactivity" reason.
 
Lmfao canrat don't want that smoke. He's looking at Guida, Sanchez or Cerrone 2.
 
Rayess said:
Because he's fucking Conor and he could do whatever he wants, because it's all about money. Are you guys fucking stupid or what.... It's not like he didn't have his first boxing fight against the Goat of boxing, or Nganou also having his first boxing fight against one of the best boxing champion ever.

It's not about if he deserved, it's about the fact that he COULD make it happen if he wanted, and he doesn't, probably not for the "ohh no i don't think i deserved it with all my losses and inactivity" reason.
Click to expand...

Conor wanted to fight at UFC 300 and he's probably not getting it, also UFC froze him out during covid in 2020 and wouldn't let him get a fight until it made more sense with the Abu Dhabi event in 2021.

Conor doesn't "do whatever he wants" in the UFC anymore, it's not 2016.
 
I guess they still have a shred of integrity to not give a guy who basically hasn't done anything in over 7 years a title shot? A guy who has 2 wins at WW, both against LWs fighting at 170, both now retired or no longer even in UFC. A guy who hasn't fought in over 2 years and his last win was against washed up Cerrone. I seriously don't get the fascination with this guy. He had a great run over 7 years ago, yet these fanboys still act like he should just get a title shot in any weight class whenever he wants. Absurd.
 
cws80us said:
I guess they still have a shred of integrity to not give a guy who basically hasn't done anything in over 7 years a title shot? A guy who has 2 wins at WW, both against LWs fighting at 170, both now retired or no longer even in UFC. A guy who hasn't fought in over 2 years and his last win was against washed up Cerrone. I seriously don't get the fascination with this guy. He had a great run over 7 years ago, yet these fanboys still act like he should just get a title shot in any weight class whenever he wants. Absurd.
Click to expand...
He deserves at title shot in any weight division anytime he wants
 
