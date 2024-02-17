I don't get why Leon/Conor is not a thing for UFC300

Leon would love it, UFC would love it, and why Conor would not love this?
On paper : fighting one of the best fighters on the roster, for the WW belt, trying the 3 champ status on a legendary card = way more PPV$$
Leon and Belal is honestly boring, even tho Belal deserves the shot.
Also, if one person deserve the red panty night between Leon and Chandler, it's Leon from a far.
Conor is old and probably have only 1 MMA fight left, why doing it against a guy who's 1-3, far from a belt?
I really don't understand this.. it's literally up to Conor, if he wanted it, that fight would happen and I just don't get why he's not going that road.
