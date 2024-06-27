  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I don't believe in the shamanic spirit rituals that Jiri tries to push

I know Jiri is very spiritual himself but come on man, this is a lame excuse.
 
Yea this coulda been in that other thread(s)

No one really gives a shit what you believe tbh
 
I know Jiri is very spiritual himself but come on man, this is a lame excuse.
Both jiri and Poatan believe, so.....

Not sure why this topic confuses so many people lol.
 
Both jiri and Poatan believe, so.....

Not sure why this topic confuses so many people lol.
So if both Jiri and Poatan believe in it, that means it's not a stupid excuse?

If we both are retarded and believe the earth is flat, does that makes us not retarded anymore because we both believe it?

You can't be real
 
Oh you don't?

U don't believe that he performs rituals? Or the rituals themselves? Or that jiri believes in them?
 
Honestly we live in a simulation or some artificial Quantum universe/reality


So whether its real or not, like actual spirits or demons, probably not. But does practicing it led to realities or outcomes that are synchroneities or luckier for you, maybe...


Gotta play the rules of the simulation, look at all these famous people who do rituals or practice occult stuff behind the scenes
 
What about that whole samurai mindset that Jiri tries to put himself into? What's the difference? :p
 
For what its worth, Old Man Fury was the first person I've seen that addressed Jake Paul summoning the powers of darkness to help him win his fights, and said they were covering Tommy in prayer to protect him from it, and lo and behold, its the only fight that Jake has lost thus far...just sayin'.
 
