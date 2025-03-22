I don`t understand,kamaru and colby frauds?

BonesWinckleJones
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2019
- Messages
- 6,951
- Reaction score
- 8,047
yes colby is more of a tempo fighter,but kamarudeen got some great takedowns,how sean brady of all destroyed leon so badly?
wait huh? colby def deserved his first title fight given how close first fight was rematch made senseMarty was a decent fighter, but got the benefit of a weak division and some lame rematches against guys that didn’t deserve title shots.
Colby is just a clown and one of those guys that never deserve the title shot.
yes colby is more of a tempo fighter,but kamarudeen got some great takedowns,how sean brady of all destroyed leon so badly?
Deserved it by beating completely washed up RDA and Robbie Lawler? No, he was just lucky to be in the division at a moment when it was very weak, and he managed to talk himself into a title shot with his lame gimmick, dude is a bum who got dominated by Leon Edwards of all people.wait huh? colby def deserved his first title fight given how close first fight was rematch made sense
Fighters age overnight. Within 1 or 2 fights they can go from the greatest to washed.yes colby is more of a tempo fighter,but kamarudeen got some great takedowns,how sean brady of all destroyed leon so badly?