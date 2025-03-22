  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I don`t understand,kamaru and colby frauds?

BonesWinckleJones

BonesWinckleJones

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 22, 2019
Messages
6,951
Reaction score
8,047
yes colby is more of a tempo fighter,but kamarudeen got some great takedowns,how sean brady of all destroyed leon so badly?
 
Kamara is legit but I've read his knees are shot.
 
Kamaru was a great champion who had his time.

Colby was fucking garbage who had 0 victories over any good names in their prime. One of the worst rank squatters ever seen.
 
Last edited:
Koro_11 said:
Marty was a decent fighter, but got the benefit of a weak division and some lame rematches against guys that didn’t deserve title shots.

Colby is just a clown and one of those guys that never deserve the title shot.
Click to expand...
wait huh? colby def deserved his first title fight given how close first fight was rematch made sense
 
Usman dominated until the headkick. That was his first time being slept, so he fought scared in the rematch, on top of his knees being shot.

Colby’s best weapon was always cardio and pressure, which fell off drastically with age.
 
Both guys were washed when they fought him. The pressure style they bring is a matchup nightmare for Edwards but both guys just stood there looking at him when they fought him. Colby's output is what made him elite and his output has waned significantly in the last few years. 2017-2022 Colby would have beaten Leon with ease
 
BonesWinckleJones said:
yes colby is more of a tempo fighter,but kamarudeen got some great takedowns,how sean brady of all destroyed leon so badly?
Click to expand...

Kamaru and Colby were products of an incredibly weak era or 170lbers. Anyone who didn't see that probably hasn't been watching the sport long enough to know their asshole from a rear naked choke.
 
infinite666 said:
wait huh? colby def deserved his first title fight given how close first fight was rematch made sense
Click to expand...
Deserved it by beating completely washed up RDA and Robbie Lawler? No, he was just lucky to be in the division at a moment when it was very weak, and he managed to talk himself into a title shot with his lame gimmick, dude is a bum who got dominated by Leon Edwards of all people.
 
Colby is 1000% a total fraud. Belal and Brady just did to Leon what Colby was supposed to do.

Usman is legit (don't forget he was winning that first fight pretty easily up until the KO) but age caught up with him.
 
Doesn’t matter about the past.

They are both rank squatters circling the drain today.

Feed them to the lions !
 
Usman already had a win on Edwards when he lost to him, in a fight he was winning pretty good, got caught, i wouldnt say he got old overnight for the 3rd fight, but he wasnt in his prime, Colby, washed by the time they fought and considerably smaller, not that Brady is exactly huge either, but surely bigger than Colby and in his absolute best.
 
Leon with P4P the worst fight IQ in the game tonight.

Marginally wins the first round, looks completely comfortable.

He shoots a naked take down apropos of nothing, after landing some good strikes and leading the round. Sets him up to spend the entire round on bottom getting gassed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
2K
JustOnce
JustOnce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,998
Messages
57,067,308
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top