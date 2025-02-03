I Don’t Understand Why Some Fans Put Usman Over Hughes at 170 All Time

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2015
- Messages
- 12,351
- Reaction score
- 6,068
Hughes Best Wins:
Carlos Newton x2
GSP
B.J. Penn
Frank Trigg x2
Sean Sherk
Hayato Sakurai
Usman Best Wins:
Woodley
Covington
Burns
Masvidal
RDA
How can anyone not have Hughes as the second best welterweight of all time? His resume is obviously better than Usman no question.
Carlos Newton x2
GSP
B.J. Penn
Frank Trigg x2
Sean Sherk
Hayato Sakurai
Usman Best Wins:
Woodley
Covington
Burns
Masvidal
RDA
How can anyone not have Hughes as the second best welterweight of all time? His resume is obviously better than Usman no question.