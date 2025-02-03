  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I Don’t Understand Why Some Fans Put Usman Over Hughes at 170 All Time

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,351
Reaction score
6,068
Hughes Best Wins:
Carlos Newton x2
GSP
B.J. Penn
Frank Trigg x2
Sean Sherk
Hayato Sakurai

Usman Best Wins:
Woodley
Covington
Burns
Masvidal
RDA

How can anyone not have Hughes as the second best welterweight of all time? His resume is obviously better than Usman no question.
 
GSP haterz,
When Lawler and Usman were champ,
they all told us they would beat GSP.

lol lol.
 
I honestly think many posters here just never really watched him fight... maybe a few at the tail end but that's it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,715
Messages
56,849,601
Members
175,432
Latest member
j_a_a_m

Share this page

Back
Top