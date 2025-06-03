Television I don’t think there will ever be a TV series that comes close to this

Breaking Bad was good but overrated. The slowburn shit was awful, good thing I only binged right before the final season.

BCS S1-3 was awesome, then for the rest I was pretty much hatewatching it. I have never done a 180 on a series like I did with BCS.
 
There’s lots of great shows. Mr Robot and Dark are up there with Breaking Bad.
 
GOT first 4 seasons was better. Sopranos is my GOAT. Also, TWD got so horrible that it's easy to forget how great the first several seasons were. I'd place BB with early TWD, but to be fair Walt's character was damned near Gandolfini level.
 
GoT season 1-4 was the GOAT show ever...
boy do they fcked up that show...
I don't think you can say GoT is better then, because breaking bad was great for all 5 seasons.

If we get to only count the good seasons then true detective, Dexter, and a bunch of other shows were great.
 
I don't think you can say GoT is better then, because breaking bad was great for all 5 seasons.

If we get to only count the good seasons then true detective, Dexter, and a bunch of other shows were great.
That first season of Dexter is epic. Doesn't ever hit that peak again for me and only goes down hill but man was it great.
 
It's hard for me to think of a show that's better than breaking bad.

The wire was great, and had more to say, but nowhere near as entertaining as breaking bad. Other shows have great seasons then fall off.

I probably like House better, just by a smidge.
 
From beginning to end prob is the best

One of the few GOAT shows that didn’t fuck up its ending
 
I liked Breaking Bad but there were a few things I really didn't like about it (Jesse being #1). I never watched Better Call Saul tbf

I'd say The Shield is the best show I've seen
 
GoT season 1-4 was the GOAT show ever.
This. GoT S1-5 the show was easily on pace to be the finest product ever produced for TV viewing, by far. It was perfect in every conceivable metric you can score a tv show with. S6 was better than 95% of anything else that's ever been out there, but you could tell they were cranking up the pace. S7 was very below average, and 8 was absolute dog poop.

That said, my all time favorite TV show is still ST:TNG; but op is right imo - BB is the GOAT.
 
Breaking bad is a Master class level of TV entertainment. From the start to the end I've never been so satisfied with a show.

GoT had an amazingly strong start and a terrible ending. That show left a really bad taste in my mouth.
 
I liked Breaking Bad but there were a few things I really didn't like about it (Jesse being #1). I never watched Better Call Saul tbf

I'd say The Shield is the best show I've seen
The Shield is underrated for sure. Goggins was phenomenal in it imo.
 
Imo, The Sopranos is GOAT as far as serious stuff goes.

"24" was awesome for awhile (so many seasons i cant remember tbh), and the newer Keifer Sutherland thing "Designated Survivor" is just as good.

Manix, Perry Mason, Cannon, Hogans Heroes were all great.

Trailer Park Boys, South Park, Seinfeld are required watching for stoners

I liked Breaking Bad, but for some reason i never finished it.
 
It's a good show no doubt but wouldn't put in my top 10 or anything. Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, Columbo, Cheers, Frasier, Kids in the Hall, The Prisoner, Fawlty Towers, True Detective, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Dr. Katz, Seinfeld, Lost, The Shield, Deadwood, Justified, Freak and Geeks, Always Sunny, Andy Griffith, Trailer Park Boys, The Leftovers, Eastbound and Down, The Office (original), Battlestar all better I think.
 
Most overrated show ever. It felt too clean and sanitized given the subject matter like some CW or MTV shit.
 
GoT despite the last season was still incredible. That is up there with BB for me, along with others.

If you count miniseries... True Detective season 1 was better than everything for me
 
GOT is the highest echelon television has ever achieved. Even when it declined, didnt ruin it for me.
 
