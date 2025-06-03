Misanthropist
That first season of Dexter is epic. Doesn't ever hit that peak again for me and only goes down hill but man was it great.I don't think you can say GoT is better then, because breaking bad was great for all 5 seasons.
If we get to only count the good seasons then true detective, Dexter, and a bunch of other shows were great.
GoT season 1-4 was the GOAT show ever.
The Shield is underrated for sure. Goggins was phenomenal in it imo.I liked Breaking Bad but there were a few things I really didn't like about it (Jesse being #1). I never watched Better Call Saul tbf
I'd say The Shield is the best show I've seen