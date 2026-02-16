I don’t think I’ll ever enjoy or experience watching fights the way I saw Anderson vs Chael 1, Pettis vs Bendo 1, Frankie vs Maynard 2 ever again

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@purple
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
1,880
Reaction score
2,052
I just don’t have the same amount of investment…I rooted against Anderson but I really can’t understand why that fight was so fun to watch when all Chael did was hold Anderson down and land pitter patter-it’s almost the same fight as Khamzat vs Dricus….another fun one was Aldo vs Urijah, and I remember Frankie vs Maynard was one of the most ridiculous title fights I had ever seen-I thought Frankie was undeserving and was gifted the title during the first BJ fight but he earned my respect in that 2nd Maynard fight. Also Lawler vs Condit was actually a better and more competitive fight than Lawler vs Rory…Even BJ vs Fitch was a great fight
I remember flying out of my seat for the showtime kick in the last WEC….I remember Vitors spinning back kick on Luke’s head
Why doesn’t it feel the same? The fights just don’t matter as much-it doesn’t feel like there’s as much on the line and even though the sport is supposedly bigger than it has ever been, the moments from the Sport I remember are larger than life.
Random rant yeah
 
The guys in their early 20s who watch every card now will have similar gripes about the fights they'll be getting a decade from now I'd imagine.

I think it's just part of getting older, you watch a generation of your heroes come and go, and then the cycle starts over again and it's hard not to experience diminishing returns
 
Ibm said:
Well we've had the privilege to watch Anderson in his prime. No fighter today comes close. Fights today seem "agenda" driven.
Click to expand...
True. Compare a guy with the ufc highlight reel he has to a current phenom like Ilia.

Topuria will likely never be active enough to get anywhere close to the amount of holy shit moments aa Anderson despite having a comparable level of smooth, effortless knockout power
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
The guys in their early 20s who watch every card now will have similar gripes about the fights they'll be getting a decade from now I'd imagine.

I think it's just part of getting older, you watch a generation of your heroes come and go, and then the cycle starts over again and it's hard not to experience diminishing returns
Click to expand...

Yeah it's not just MMA either, the amount of emotional investment I had in college basketball or the NFL at 12 years old could never be replicated again. If anything I'd be even more a fucking weirdo if it could...but at the same time it would be awesome.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I just don’t have the same amount of investment…I rooted against Anderson but I really can’t understand why that fight was so fun to watch when all Chael did was hold Anderson down and land pitter patter-it’s almost the same fight as Khamzat vs Dricus….another fun one was Aldo vs Urijah, and I remember Frankie vs Maynard was one of the most ridiculous title fights I had ever seen-I thought Frankie was undeserving and was gifted the title during the first BJ fight but he earned my respect in that 2nd Maynard fight. Also Lawler vs Condit was actually a better and more competitive fight than Lawler vs Rory…Even BJ vs Fitch was a great fight
I remember flying out of my seat for the showtime kick in the last WEC….I remember Vitors spinning back kick on Luke’s head
Why doesn’t it feel the same? The fights just don’t matter as much-it doesn’t feel like there’s as much on the line and even though the sport is supposedly bigger than it has ever been, the moments from the Sport I remember are larger than life.
Random rant yeah
Click to expand...
Clearly you missed investing into Robbie Lawler vs Rory Macdonald
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I just don’t have the same amount of investment…I rooted against Anderson but I really can’t understand why that fight was so fun to watch when all Chael did was hold Anderson down and land pitter patter-it’s almost the same fight as Khamzat vs Dricus….another fun one was Aldo vs Urijah, and I remember Frankie vs Maynard was one of the most ridiculous title fights I had ever seen-I thought Frankie was undeserving and was gifted the title during the first BJ fight but he earned my respect in that 2nd Maynard fight. Also Lawler vs Condit was actually a better and more competitive fight than Lawler vs Rory…Even BJ vs Fitch was a great fight
I remember flying out of my seat for the showtime kick in the last WEC….I remember Vitors spinning back kick on Luke’s head
Why doesn’t it feel the same? The fights just don’t matter as much-it doesn’t feel like there’s as much on the line and even though the sport is supposedly bigger than it has ever been, the moments from the Sport I remember are larger than life.
Random rant yeah
Click to expand...
I think we got older... that said... great list... I remember all three so vividly
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
The guys in their early 20s who watch every card now will have similar gripes about the fights they'll be getting a decade from now I'd imagine.

I think it's just part of getting older, you watch a generation of your heroes come and go, and then the cycle starts over again and it's hard not to experience diminishing returns
Click to expand...

It's definitely this. I'm a few months from hitting 30 (Probably still much younger than all you boomers on here) and I've definitely never felt the anticipation I had in my late teens to early twenties again. I remember being hyped for weeks about very mid cards, nowadays I don't even realise half of the matchups until I'm making my picks the day before.

There's definitely also a lot of subjective memories when it comes to the past, the term "lay and pray" didn't come from out of nowhere. It's also pretty disheartening now when you start seeing top contenders or champions who are younger than you lol
 
Gilday said:
It's definitely this. I'm a few months from hitting 30 (Probably still much younger than all you boomers on here) and I've definitely never felt the anticipation I had in my late teens to early twenties again. I remember being hyped for weeks about very mid cards, nowadays I don't even realise half of the matchups until I'm making my picks the day before.

There's definitely also a lot of subjective memories when it comes to the past, the term "lay and pray" didn't come from out of nowhere. It's also pretty disheartening now when you start seeing top contenders or champions who are younger than you lol
Click to expand...
38 as of the 1st of the month.

It's the cold ass cycle of all life, but especially in prizefighting. There will eventually be completely washed guys younger than me too lol
 
Last edited:
Nah things are so much better now. Cherry picking, entitled champions who instantly want to jump weight classes while fighting 1-2 times a year. It's awesome. Us boomers don't know what we're talking about. Those guys from the early to mid 00's are so much less skilled. I'd much rather watch a neckbeard lay on someone for 5 rounds and then take the first half of the year off so he can starve himself.

Sherdog is also a lot better. The zoomers have really turned this place around. Their recency bias, lack of reading comprehension, and tenuous grasp on the English language is so refreshing. Every other thread is basically a forward from some other social media platform, and we should all be OK with that. I can't wait for the next Apex....ahem...Meta Apex card.
 
RockyLockridge said:
thats how i feel about mass effect and ocarina of time relating to video games. i just don't think i can be moved in the same profound way.
Click to expand...
Preach.

MGS2 for me. The graphical and gameplay upgrades from MGS on PS1 alone put it in rarefied air. You could trigger a cheeky conversation between Snake and Otacon about jacking off to a poster of an Asian girl while hiding inside a locker ffs, lol

The fact that it predicted everything from the illuminati and the rise of memes to the isolation epidemic, and widespread detachment from classic reality..

Ain't shit ever topping it, imo
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
The guys in their early 20s who watch every card now will have similar gripes about the fights they'll be getting a decade from now I'd imagine.

I think it's just part of getting older, you watch a generation of your heroes come and go, and then the cycle starts over again and it's hard not to experience diminishing returns
Click to expand...
This.
Its getting older but also the ufc have stopped trying to invest you in fighters unless theyre loud obnoxious personality types.

Whereas back in those days they used things like the ultimate fighter to suck you in to watching a guys rise to the top.

Tko are a bunch of souless corporate hacks that will ruin the sport but ppl will still watch because UFC and they get streaming deals literally worth billions so theyre basically failproof.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,555
Messages
58,447,032
Members
176,040
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top