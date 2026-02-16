I don’t think I’ll ever enjoy or experience watching fights the way I saw Anderson vs Chael 1, Pettis vs Bendo 1, Frankie vs Maynard 2 ever again

I just don’t have the same amount of investment…I rooted against Anderson but I really can’t understand why that fight was so fun to watch when all Chael did was hold Anderson down and land pitter patter-it’s almost the same fight as Khamzat vs Dricus….another fun one was Aldo vs Urijah, and I remember Frankie vs Maynard was one of the most ridiculous title fights I had ever seen-I thought Frankie was undeserving and was gifted the title during the first BJ fight but he earned my respect in that 2nd Maynard fight. Also Lawler vs Condit was actually a better and more competitive fight than Lawler vs Rory…Even BJ vs Fitch was a great fight

I remember flying out of my seat for the showtime kick in the last WEC….I remember Vitors spinning back kick on Luke’s head

Why doesn’t it feel the same? The fights just don’t matter as much-it doesn’t feel like there’s as much on the line and even though the sport is supposedly bigger than it has ever been, the moments from the Sport I remember are larger than life.

Random rant yeah