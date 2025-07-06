I don’t know how people still bet on fights, when you never know if the fighter is injured or not.

It can’t rain all the time
Do any of you do this anymore? I mean, we all knew years ago that fighters will take fights just so they can get a surgery for free. So you can’t blame them to take a fight injured.

If you don’t have James Krause info, it’s a waste of money to me. This really needs to be fixed in general.
 
