I did a Mcdonald's eating challenge on TikTok.

Please, follow me, each week i''m doing a mukbang style of eating contest !
To test your eating prowess see how quick you can eat 25 BigMacs compared to Matt Stonie.
Matt Stonie is a little asian eating machine.
I seen him wat a 5lb burrito in like 10 mins...like wtf? Lmao
He's not quite the monster he used to be, but at his peak he was the #1 eater in the world. The sheer speed and capacity combined, unbelievable, and he only weighs about 135 pounds
The vid I posted was at his peak though, a relentless eating machine
He look good, no homo.You are surprisingly not morbidly obese as I thought, based on your posts about binging on fast food