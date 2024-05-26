I did a Mcdonald's eating challenge on TikTok.

StonedLemur said:
Matt Stonie is a little asian eating machine.
I seen him wat a 5lb burrito in like 10 mins...like wtf? Lmao
He's not quite the monster he used to be, but at his peak he was the #1 eater in the world. The sheer speed and capacity combined, unbelievable, and he only weighs about 135 pounds ;)

The vid I posted was at his peak though, a relentless eating machine :cool:
 
FlowchartRog said:
He's not quite the monster he used to be, but at his peak he was the #1 eater in the world. The sheer speed and capacity combined, unbelievable, and he only weighs about 135 pounds ;)

The vid I posted was at his peak though, a relentless eating machine :cool:

The vid I posted was at his peak though, a relentless eating machine :cool:
Yeah that burrito video was years ago, but I would puke if I ate like that sir lol
 
Lmao
@Versez your love for McDonald's cracks me up. And I gotta admit I imagined you being in much worse shape with all the drunken stories you share and constant McDonald's meals. You seem to be enjoying yourself eating all of that 😋
 
