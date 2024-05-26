I did a Mcdonald's eating challenge on TikTok.

StonedLemur said: Matt Stonie is a little asian eating machine.

I seen him wat a 5lb burrito in like 10 mins...like wtf? Lmao Click to expand...

He's not quite the monster he used to be, but at his peak he was the #1 eater in the world. The sheer speed and capacity combined, unbelievable, and he only weighs about 135 poundsThe vid I posted was at his peak though, a relentless eating machine