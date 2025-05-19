I did 315 pounds front squat for 3 reps. Full range of motion.

Video coming soon. This was a few days ago. I just gotta buy a quality video editor.

I don't understand why lots of you stick with inferior training methods. Just train the way Doug Hepburn wants you to, bro. Or better yet, reduce the number of exercises in your program, do only the good ones, and give them lots of volume with heavy-ass weight... Like how every renowned strength athlete does, all the time.
 
Remember... Four months ago I could only front squat 275 for 4 reps. Some of you saw the video of that... I'm a lifetime natural.

Let that sink in. May Lord Hepburn bless me with Biscuit Oliver levels of strength as I adhere to his ways.
 
You can train every day by adding light sessions. Over time you can keep increasing the amount of heavy days. Most people will not ever or because of time constraints train every day anyways so it isn't much to worry about.
 
That's a really good feat.
Very few people front squat at all. Even fewer will get above a moderate weight.

Don't let anybody say that 140kg is "normal" or "okay".
 
I'm more curious to see your 405 lbs x 5 on back squat. If you are doing that as easy as you say, 315 lbs x 3 shouldn't be a major feat for you.
 
Thanks. I train for a "supertotal", so I have to make sure I'm strong beyond just the three powerlifts.
 
You have a hot girl as an avatar. Are you one of those people who enjoy mocking my Inuit-lookin'-ass face?

Powerful Mongolian warlords like me deserve pussy too, you know. Strength, power, and wealth are all that matter in a man. You selfish bitch.
 
Before we do that, I want you to admire me first as I show you my deep front squats without belt and knee wraps.
 
