I could see Conor k'oing Chandler viciously and easily

Then goes for the WW title and KO Leon Edwards within 2 rounds.
Then, Islam goes for the WW title and gets KO'd by Conor after a spinning head kick.
I could see him finding a way of buying 20% of LVMH shares, and becoming one of the richest man alive.
He then goes back to the UFC for a last match up against Jon Jones, and finish him with a flying triangle + Elbow to the face (submission + KO).
He then do a boxing exhibition : Cristiano Ronaldo + Messi against him, and finish them with one slap.
Becomes BKFC champ.
Wake up from his dream after being Ko'd viciously by Chandler.
Then, Islam goes for the WW title and gets KO'd by Conor after a spinning head kick.
I could see him finding a way of buying 20% of LVMH shares, and becoming one of the richest man alive.
He then goes back to the UFC for a last match up against Jon Jones, and finish him with a flying triangle + Elbow to the face (submission + KO).
He then do a boxing exhibition : Cristiano Ronaldo + Messi against him, and finish them with one slap.
Becomes BKFC champ.
Wake up from his dream after being Ko'd viciously by Chandler.