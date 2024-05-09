I could see Conor k'oing Chandler viciously and easily

Then goes for the WW title and KO Leon Edwards within 2 rounds.
Then, Islam goes for the WW title and gets KO'd by Conor after a spinning head kick.
I could see him finding a way of buying 20% of LVMH shares, and becoming one of the richest man alive.
He then goes back to the UFC for a last match up against Jon Jones, and finish him with a flying triangle + Elbow to the face (submission + KO).
He then do a boxing exhibition : Cristiano Ronaldo + Messi against him, and finish them with one slap.
Becomes BKFC champ.
Wake up from his dream after being Ko'd viciously by Chandler.
 
With enough drugs you can imagine anything. Doesn't make it realistic or even possible.
 
He’s gonna ko chandler and then celebrate by hitting a 3 gram rail off of joe rogans shiny cranium right in the middle of the hexagon or whatever live on ppv
 
Rayess said:
Then goes for the WW title and KO Leon Edwards within 2 rounds.
Then, Islam goes for the WW title and gets KO'd by Conor after a spinning head kick.
I could see him finding a way of buying 20% of LVMH shares, and becoming one of the richest man alive.
He then goes back to the UFC for a last match up against Jon Jones, and finish him with a flying triangle + Elbow to the face (submission + KO).
He then do a boxing exhibition : Cristiano Ronaldo + Messi against him, and finish them with one slap.
Becomes BKFC champ.
Wake up from his dream after being Ko'd viciously by Chandler.
lol

U got me son.

I got a feeling @Ares Black didn't make it to that last line lol, or possibly past the first in OP... I know I nearly didn't.

Nice thread.
 
I'm betting on a Conor KO. Chandler loves to lunge in from a distance when he strikes. Conors cardio sucks but he's still a sniper especially when he's fresh..

Chandlers gameplan should be to survive round 1 and initiate grappling exchanges. Even if he doesn't take Conor down, lean on him on the cage.. But I know that's not gonna happen and I see Conor catching him early
 
He’s gonna ko chandler and then celebrate by hitting a 3 gram rail off of joe rogans shiny cranium right in the middle of the hexagon or whatever live on ppv
I can see him licking that bald sweaty dome, over and over, to get very last residual drop too lol

It'll make quite the lasting impression on viewers
 
I will be putting $50 on Chandler. Easy money.
 
I still don't think this fight will ever happen. I don't think Conor's up to it, there's a reason he's been fucking around with this like he has been. Although, now that USADA's gone, he might just find if he believes in himself he can do anything.

Yea maybe, but I could also see Chandler KO'ing Conor viciously and easily
Both guys are definitely out of their primes and have taken a lot of time off, even moreso in Conor's case

There's a lot of X factors here that just make this fight to difficult to predict. Just some examples, this is the the longest layoff in both of their careers, Conor's coming back from a broken leg, Chandler's first time welterweight, both are over 35 now, Conor's been busy partying/making a movie, Chandler's extremely low fight IQ, neither have had notable win in a long time(geriatric Cowboy/Tony don't count), etc, etc....

I guess if you had to favor someone by playing it safe, Chandler would make more sense since he's been at least looking like he's training frequently and overall has looked better/more consistent in his recent outings(plus he's not coming off a terrible injury)
 
