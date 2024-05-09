I could see Conor k'oing Chandler viciously and easily

Yea maybe, but I could also see Chandler KO'ing Conor viciously and easily

Both guys are definitely out of their primes and have taken a lot of time off, even moreso in Conor's case



There's a lot of X factors here that just make this fight to difficult to predict. Just some examples, this is the the longest layoff in both of their careers, Conor's coming back from a broken leg, Chandler's first time welterweight, both are over 35 now, Conor's been busy partying/making a movie, Chandler's extremely low fight IQ, neither have had notable win in a long time(geriatric Cowboy/Tony don't count), etc, etc....



I guess if you had to favor someone by playing it safe, Chandler would make more sense since he's been at least looking like he's training frequently and overall has looked better/more consistent in his recent outings(plus he's not coming off a terrible injury)