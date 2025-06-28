I could imagine what a person from that particular country looks like.

Kimchii
Good Saturday. We who have lived half our lives and gathered a lot of life experiences have certainly traveled a lot and experienced the uniqueness of another country, whether it is about culture or appearance.
I had a chat with a couple of friends about this. Since my own experience is having lived in both Sweden and Denmark and often visited countries like Finland, Germany and South Korea, I have gotten an idea of what a typical person looks like from these countries.
I thought we could describe a country with a famous person, whether it is about sports, acting, music or something else.
I'll start.
Denmark
Preben Elkjaer - football icon who smoked during halftime.
Finland
Matti Nykänen - ski jumping icon who lived a wild life to say the least.
South Korea
Park Hee Soon - famous film and television actor.
