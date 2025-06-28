I could imagine what a person from that particular country looks like.

Kimchii

Kimchii

@Orange
Jul 4, 2023
265
399
Good Saturday. We who have lived half our lives and gathered a lot of life experiences have certainly traveled a lot and experienced the uniqueness of another country, whether it is about culture or appearance.

I had a chat with a couple of friends about this. Since my own experience is having lived in both Sweden and Denmark and often visited countries like Finland, Germany and South Korea, I have gotten an idea of what a typical person looks like from these countries.

I thought we could describe a country with a famous person, whether it is about sports, acting, music or something else.

I'll start.

Denmark
eVjOGbg.jpeg

Preben Elkjaer - football icon who smoked during halftime.

Finland
6U7ZvKd.jpeg

Matti Nykänen - ski jumping icon who lived a wild life to say the least.

South Korea
xxYX635.jpeg

Park Hee Soon - famous film and television actor.
 
Long Dark Blues said:
don-frye_2253416.jpg


USA in this hoe.
Hehe.

His fight against Takayama is always a joy to watch and seeing and hearing the audience's delight makes it that much better. Japanese fans really appreciate good entertainment.

It's nice that you mention Don Frye. I've always thought he and Tom Selleck had a lot in common in terms of looks. Also, when I was a kid, Magnum was my favorite series. My mother was particularly fond of his looks.

wOhFE7Y.jpeg
 
Kimchii said:
Very good example. Their faces have strong features, almost angular. When I listened to Alphaville as a teenager, I thought the lead singer was the archetype of a German.

1yO1g05.jpeg
Nah does look germanic but I sense a bit east like scandinavian. His eye sockets are inside dent like smaller eyes. That's why I look polish, small eyes, and bright skin eye color hair. Don Fry looks sort of german but with dark hair.

Edit : so that guy is German. It's just the picture angle and hair style. He does look German on other pics.

I never get taken for Croatian / Balkan, I always get taken for polnish or after that Russian. We can have light or black hair. I'm kinda light.
 
Trabaho said:
I never get taken for Croatian / Balkan, I always get taken for polnish or after that Russian. We can have light or black hair. I'm kinda light.
I have a childhood friend who came to Sweden when his former country was still called Yugoslavia. He was quite popular with the girls when we were younger as he was tall and had a rather attractive face. But the older we got and the way he looks today he resembles the archetype of a gangster type and not very attractive. He has not aged with dignity. Haha! He is Serbian by the way. He actually looks like a famous actor.

Former Yugoslavia
vfTxWJA.jpeg

Zlatko Burić - one of many highlights in Pusher.
 
Kimchii said:
Very good example. Their faces have strong features, almost angular. When I listened to Alphaville as a teenager, I thought the lead singer was the archetype of a German.

1yO1g05.jpeg
I don‘t think that this man really looks particularly German. I mean he could be from pretty much anywhere in Yurrp.

Yes, the archetype German face is very angular and kind of square.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I don‘t think that this man really looks particularly German. I mean he could be from pretty much anywhere in Yurrp.

Yes, the archetype German face is very angular and kind of square.
I may have unknowingly been among too many Germans with wide square chins. Hehe.

R6YR3ur.jpeg
 
@Kimchii

Jack Reacheround said:

America
America

View attachment 1101716
The fact that many people are fat in your country is unfortunately nothing to be proud of and you should do something about it on all fronts from the time the child is small. Parents, authorities and your way of relating to food, healthy or not, should really be reviewed.

The USA is not as easy to place as you have a very mixed population ethnically. I think it's cool with the diversity of your country, but I also value the homogeneity that some countries in Europe have. I think how a person looks from a certain country is part of what makes a country unique.
 
