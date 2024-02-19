"I could end your whole career and life with just one tweet' - Rumble Johnson mystery.

"I could end your whole career and life with just one tweet' - Anthony Rumble Johnson mystery.

Anyone else remember this? I am not sure that I have it verbatim, but it was along those lines, and I never saw anyone get to the bottom of it. Did they?

It was around the time he had beef with that lady at the gym (which was hilarious) but not exactly that time and obv had nothing to do with that.

Yes I tried google but need the power of a greater mind than that - the combined force of Sherdog.

Any thoughts, even recollections of theories from the time are welcome.

And a thread looks bare without an image so here are a couple of Rumble, a man of many weigh classes:

Emjay said:
Let that man rest
I's not a joke nor disrespect buddy, it's been on my mind. Just wondered if it had ever been solved.

What are we supposed to never remember or talk about him again?
 
He probably meant I could end you whole career and life with just one punch
 
I always wondered if Rumble liked fat girls cause of how much weight he cut.
 
Best LWH to never win the belt.

Let the man rest peacefully.
 
