I cooked goat for the first time

Was pretty good

Made it with onions, canned Italian tomatoes, a shit ton of smoked paprika and garlic, some thyme and rice

It smelled kinda gamey at first

But it was actually good, pretty much tastes exactly like good beef
 
Triple C for goat/mutton:
Cinnamon
Cumin
Cardamom pods
 
Whaddya want , a fucking medal?

Seriously, wife used to cook it regularly along with mutton , sheep's head and a variety of other things I was scared of asking about....
 
