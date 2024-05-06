I completely do not understand Paul Craig.

The list of people he beat is astounding.
The list of people he lost to, is astonishing.

Last night, this is Feldman:

"Oh my gosh, Paul Craig is using his face like a motionless mitt you hold up to build confidence in 3rd-grade girls taking their 2nd-ever karate class!
He's just standing there like a half-empty bag!
He's taking shots because he likes the taste of UFC glove paint!
He has the head movement of Joe Biden!
Paul Craig is going to get knocked the fuck out in the first round!
I think he bet against himself!
I think it is clear that Paul Craig bet his house that he would lose this fight!
Did the Rio mafia get to him?!
My mom would knock his teeth out!
Shut up Anik!
DC, what the fuck is happening here?!?!
Are we safe? Do we need to leave now?"


I like Feldman.
I also like the girl commentator, she does a good job.

I think they need to bring back Chael. I would give it a whirl.
 
I really don't get it, Paul has been fighting for like 10 years and he still sticks his chin straight up in the air anytime he kicks or throws a punch. You can teach a beginner to keep their chin tucked in 4 months time, it's a mystery to me. Never mind the no wrestling, it's truly unbelievable that he doesn't know how to shoot a proper take down still to this day.

Lol @ Feldman.
 
I really don't get it, Paul has been fighting for like 10 years and he still sticks his chin straight up in the air anytime he kicks or throws a punch. You can teach a beginner to keep their chin tucked in 4 months time, it's a mystery to me. Never mind the no wrestling, it's truly unbelievable that he doesn't know how to shoot a proper take down still to this day.

Lol @ Feldman.

Lol @ Feldman.
I think we may have to consider the possibility that Paul Craig just really likes getting punched in the face.
 
The only person Craig ever outstruck was the ghost of Shogun and even then it was his grappling that won him that fight. He is plodding, unathletic, and a massive defensive liability... but his resume also reads like the Michael Johnson of the higher weight classes where he has that "X factor" to beat or lose to anyone on any given night. That being said, I think the book has been written on him and people have sort of figured him out. His durability is also getting progressively worse.

I think the UFC is no longer enamored with his novelty factor judging by the fact that they've thrown several nasty stylistic match-ups his way since going to 185. They're probably going to give him Robocop or something next, lmao. I always hoped we could see him fight Dolidze.
 
Geez, I wish I didn't listen to the spanish commentary for this one.
 
It amazes me at one point sherdog thought this guy was champ material. Ive mentioned this before and a bunch of shertards said im crazy and it never happened but it has, and it must have been erased from history is my only explaination.
The hype wasn't Erik Silva esque, but there was hype.
 
Going with the Oliveira bleach job aint cutting it either.
 
