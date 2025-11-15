666
T-800
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 3,031
- Reaction score
- 4,849
UFC 322 JDM vs. Islam is today. I could do a lot of different things.
I could go out and meet new people, maybe stumble across the love of my life.
I prefer to hang out with Sherdogians, fuck all that other shit. Am I wrong? Does anyone else have the same feeling?
