UFC 322 JDM vs. Islam is today. I could do a lot of different things.

I could go out and meet new people, maybe stumble across the love of my life.

I prefer to hang out with Sherdogians, fuck all that other shit. Am I wrong? Does anyone else have the same feeling?
 
HHJ said:
Fun.

Parties.
We just did a QT watch party with Metallica in the background. I brough cupcakes.

I'm just old with too many kids. 930 pm is fighting for my life to stay awake and the fights start at 10
 
Prime LeVan said:
We just did a QT watch party with Metallica in the background. I brough cupcakes.

I'm just old with too many kids. 930 pm is fighting for my life to stay awake and the fights start at 10
Hang in there Sherbro. Want me to send you some coca?
 
I just came home from work where I drank 5 beers and took three lines.

I’m literally shitting right now. Scrolling, then shower and back to another bar.

Life at home is nice but superficial life outside can be even sweeter.

Have the best! 😘
 
Acting like you have a choice is diabolical
 
