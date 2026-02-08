  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I changed my mind on Bad Bunny. His music is awesome.

In a bar for the SuperBowl party.
I'm into this shit after all.
Might be the bartenders going wild tho.
Not sure, a few beers deep already.
 
He is absolute garbage. Down Syndrome Bunny is what his name should have been. One of the worst musical acts I've ever heard.
 
Everything sounds better when you're drunk. I just started drinking too so come halftime I'll be turnt. Don't know any bad bunny songs but we about to find out lol.
 
