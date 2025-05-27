I can't understand why Aldo is always in GOAT lists and Adesanya doens't

I never see Isareal in a to 10 GOAT list and I can't understand the reason

Izzy has ALL features of a MMA legend:

8 title fights (same the Aldo). Only Jones, DM, Anderson, GSP and Hughes has more than him

Amazing resume: Whittekar (2x), Romero, Jared, Poatan

Very popular (fourth more followerd fighter in instagram with 8.6 million follows)

Epic fights: KO in Whittaker, Poatan and Paulo Costa, war with Gastelum

Epic entrance and commemorations, such a iconic fighter
 
Maybe it's because you are intentionally ignoring Aldos WEC run which was the highest title in the world at that weight class and adds 3 more title wins.

One guy was the best in the world for close to a decade.
The other guy about 3 years.
 
Got sonned multiple times in his prime by Poatan. He wasn't even the best of his generation, not to mention barely squeaking out a razor close decision against Grandpa Silva.
 
Longer unbroken streak for Aldo and Izzy had Anderson Silva in that div before him. People tend to leant towards the ones that were first unless the newer one completely shatters the previous like GSP did with Hughes.
 
Got sonned multiple times in his prime by Poatan. He wasn't even the best of his generation, not to mention barely squeaking out a razor close decision against Grandpa Silva.
this is mma, they are 1-1 in mma, and he did not get sonned the time he lost to poatan in mma.


I think the deeper point that your post illustrates is that people dont like izzy, and thus, have a hard time placing him up top.

he's invariably better in this regard than say; Khabib, but most would rank khabib in the top 10 goats (somehow) but not izzy, who has accomplished far more as an mma fighter.
 
this is mma, they are 1-1 in mma, and he did not get sonned the time he lost to poatan in mma.


I think thie deeper point that your post illustrates is that people dont like izzy, and thus, have a hard time placing him up top.

he's invariably better in this regard than say; Khabib, but most would rank khabib in the top 10 goats (somehow) but not izzy, who has accomplished far more as an mma fighter.
Izzy held the belt for a while in the weakest the division had been since the early 2000s. Khabib was undefeated in a division that was a shark tank.

There's a reason he's nowhere near the GOAT conversation.
 
I never see Isareal in a to 10 GOAT list and I can't understand the reason

Izzy has ALL features of a MMA legend:

8 title fights (same the Aldo). Only Jones, DM, Anderson, GSP and Hughes has more than him

Amazing resume: Whittekar (2x), Romero, Jared, Poatan

Very popular (fourth more followerd fighter in instagram with 8.6 million follows)

Epic fights: KO in Whittaker, Poatan and Paulo Costa, war with Gastelum

Epic entrance and commemorations, such a iconic fighter
Lost 4 of his last 5 fights.

In my view any fighter who has lost 4 of his last 5 cannot even be considered one of the greatest, even if they're in decline.

Oh and the fight he won of those 5....he was actually losing it before he managed to connect with a shot.
 
Izzy held the belt for a while in the weakest the division had been since the early 2000s. Khabib was undefeated in a division that was a shark tank.

There's a reason he's nowhere near the GOAT conversation.

There's a reason he's nowhere near the GOAT conversation.
Khabib fought tomato cans until his last 5 or 6 fights, bro.

With that being said, Aldo has like 10 title defenses and helped build the FW division. While Adesanya has only 3 title defenses and molested his dog.
 
I kinda feel the same with Cormier, when actually the guy destroyed everybody even being undersized at both 205 and HW, except for Jones.
 
Izzy's level of competition was extremely weak for most of his run, he didn't even look that impressive most of the time, and he was one-dimensional with weaknesses that would have been easily exploited in other eras.

Aldo was successful longer, fought better competition, and looked better doing it. This isn't even a close contest

Edit: Actually read OP's post (I rightfully had him ignored) and wow LOL @ entrance being used as one of Izzy's merits. I don't know what's funnier.... that or the Romero "fight" being used as a positive on his record.

Fights happen in real life, not on paper, and Izzy's resume (which isn't that impressive to begin with) looks even worse when you watch 90% of the performances.
 
I'm an Adesanya fan and will be first to tell anybody he isn't top 10 GOAT. Even more so if comparing him to Aldo. Some of these GOAT lists aren't worth the stress. Make your own list and put who you want on it.
 
Izzy’s claim to fame was as the best kickboxer in the sport.. then Pereira came along
 
Maybe it's because you are intentionally ignoring Aldos WEC run which was the highest title in the world at that weight class and adds 3 more title wins.

One guy was the best in the world for close to a decade.
The other guy about 3 years.
You're ignoring that the level competition faced by Izzy was way higher than Aldo's in their reigns
Israel best wins: Whittaker, Poatan
Jose best wins: Mendes and Edgard
 
