I can't understand why Aldo is always in GOAT lists and Adesanya doens't

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 1,132
- Reaction score
- 880
I never see Isareal in a to 10 GOAT list and I can't understand the reason
Izzy has ALL features of a MMA legend:
8 title fights (same the Aldo). Only Jones, DM, Anderson, GSP and Hughes has more than him
Amazing resume: Whittekar (2x), Romero, Jared, Poatan
Very popular (fourth more followerd fighter in instagram with 8.6 million follows)
Epic fights: KO in Whittaker, Poatan and Paulo Costa, war with Gastelum
Epic entrance and commemorations, such a iconic fighter
Izzy has ALL features of a MMA legend:
8 title fights (same the Aldo). Only Jones, DM, Anderson, GSP and Hughes has more than him
Amazing resume: Whittekar (2x), Romero, Jared, Poatan
Very popular (fourth more followerd fighter in instagram with 8.6 million follows)
Epic fights: KO in Whittaker, Poatan and Paulo Costa, war with Gastelum
Epic entrance and commemorations, such a iconic fighter