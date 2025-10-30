I can't think of my Niners and not think......

Sir Elzio Dennick
................of all those Superbowls using all those QB'S
Joe Montana
Steve Young
Colin Kaepernick
Jimmy G
Brock Purdy
San Francisco
The Fairmont Hotel
The Gollden Gate Bridge
Jerry GOAT Rice
Roninie Lott
Hall of Famers to be running backs.....Joe "Jet" Perry, Hugh "King"McElhenny, John Henry Johnson, all there together.
The Shotgun.....the Niners were the first team to really use the formation
Frank Gore, Roger Craig, Ricky Wattters, JD Smith the first HBCUer to gain a1000 yards in a season.
RC Owens who once blocked a field goal standing beneath the crossbar,
Ray Norton one of the first Olympic sprinters in the NFL.
The old AAFC where we came out of,
YA Tittle the first great Niner QB
Alcatraz
The Grateful Dead
