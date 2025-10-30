I can't think of my Niners and not think......

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
2,816
Reaction score
2,090
................of all those Superbowls using all those QB'S

Joe Montana
Steve Young
Colin Kaepernick
Jimmy G
Brock Purdy

San Francisco

The Fairmont Hotel

The Gollden Gate Bridge

Jerry GOAT Rice

Roninie Lott

Hall of Famers to be running backs.....Joe "Jet" Perry, Hugh "King"McElhenny, John Henry Johnson, all there together.

The Shotgun.....the Niners were the first team to really use the formation

Frank Gore, Roger Craig, Ricky Wattters, JD Smith the first HBCUer to gain a1000 yards in a season.

RC Owens who once blocked a field goal standing beneath the crossbar,

Ray Norton one of the first Olympic sprinters in the NFL.

The old AAFC where we came out of,

YA Tittle the first great Niner QB

Alcatraz

The Grateful Dead
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,041
Messages
58,019,941
Members
175,909
Latest member
El Grande Americano

Share this page

Back
Top