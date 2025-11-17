I can't stand Ali Abdelaziz

barillas
🔥CHAMA Belt🔥
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 11, 2011
- Messages
- 4,678
- Reaction score
- 1,193
The welterweight division has never been this stacked with talent in years yet Ali Abdelaziz is already trying to meddle. He pushes matchups like Islam Makachev vs an aging Usman not because it makes sense competitively but to serve his own interests. This kind of behind-the-scenes maneuvering undermines the meritocracy of the division and slows down the natural rise of fighters who actually deserve their shots. Fans should be aware how sneaky this guy is, Conor was right.