I can't stand Ali Abdelaziz

barillas

barillas

🔥CHAMA Belt🔥
The welterweight division has never been this stacked with talent in years yet Ali Abdelaziz is already trying to meddle. He pushes matchups like Islam Makachev vs an aging Usman not because it makes sense competitively but to serve his own interests. This kind of behind-the-scenes maneuvering undermines the meritocracy of the division and slows down the natural rise of fighters who actually deserve their shots. Fans should be aware how sneaky this guy is, Conor was right.
 
barillas said:
The welterweight division has never been this stacked with talent in years yet Ali Abdelaziz is already trying to meddle. He pushes matchups like Islam Makachev vs an aging Usman not because it makes sense competitively but to serve his own interests. This kind of behind-the-scenes maneuvering undermines the meritocracy of the division and slows down the natural rise of fighters who actually deserve their shots. Fans should be aware how sneaky this guy is, Conor was right.
It's a pointless fight, but you can't blame him for looking for a double payday. If that fight happens, props to Ali. Be mad at the UFC and Dana for allowing this shit.
 
Last edited:
barillas said:
The welterweight division has never been this stacked with talent in years yet Ali Abdelaziz is already trying to meddle. He pushes matchups like Islam Makachev vs an aging Usman not because it makes sense competitively but to serve his own interests. This kind of behind-the-scenes maneuvering undermines the meritocracy of the division and slows down the natural rise of fighters who actually deserve their shots. Fans should be aware how sneaky this guy is, Conor was right.
yes he needs to fuck off with all the usman talk.
 
He’s a scum bag plain and simple. UFC has rapidly declined since the he started dictating things behind the scenes with his fighters. He has a massive roster of Islamic fighters that he manages and every single of them refuses to fight eachother.

Religious tribalism has no place in sports.
 
DougieJones said:
Trying to meddle and use his fighters to line his own pockets? You don't say!

iam 100% convinced that someone who have access to UFC medical things / matchmakers is on his paylist and releasing unofficial info to him. - Lot of times his fighters declined fight vs prepared fighter in top condition and very often they accept/push fight when opponents are injured, or simply not prepared/out of form. - He did this with Ankalaev 3+ times and he couldn't have access to this info unless someone leaked it to him.
 
barillas said:
The welterweight division has never been this stacked with talent in years yet Ali Abdelaziz is already trying to meddle. He pushes matchups like Islam Makachev vs an aging Usman not because it makes sense competitively but to serve his own interests. This kind of behind-the-scenes maneuvering undermines the meritocracy of the division and slows down the natural rise of fighters who actually deserve their shots. Fans should be aware how sneaky this guy is, Conor was right.
That's the definition of living in your head rent free there. Relax man, it's not that important
 
Marko Polo said:
He’s a scum bag plain and simple. UFC has rapidly declined since the he started dictating things behind the scenes with his fighters. He has a massive roster of Islamic fighters that he manages and every single of them refuses to fight eachother.

Religious tribalism has no place in sports.
It’s not just Muslim fighters he controls, Ali manages so many fighters/stars, it’s bad for the sport when 1 guy manages such a significant force of the roster. Amongst some of the other big names he manages: Cejudo, Usman, Garbrandt, Kayla Harrison, Gaethje, Edgar, Gadelha, Werdum, Rashad, Burns, Gastelum. It seems like his fighters get a disproportionate share of undeserved title fights too. I’m sure him and Dana have some weird deal behind the scenes
 
[X] Fuck Ali ... for sure.

But also:
Fuck ANYONE even pretending this is an option.


Reminds me of Jones v Stipe where you have an entire system pissing on the fans back and telling us it is raining.

[X] Fuck Marty Usman from Nebraska
[X] fuck everyone from the ufc clownshow who is not IMMEDIATELY calling this the retarded pile of dogshit it is
[X] Fuck Dana
[X] Fuck fuckin Sean Shelby
[X] Fuck Mick Maynard
[X] Fuck Oprah
[X] Fuck opra
[X] fuck a soap opera
[X] fuck ANYONE who is not opposed to this bullshit





For all the shit Dana talked about boxing he should kick his own ass every time he sees his face for the rest of his life.
 
