I Cant Log In With Firefox

Pliny Pete
Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2014
- Messages
- 63,038
- Reaction score
- 108,875
Been trying to log into my account through Firefox for the past several days but everytimer I do I get this "Oops we ran into some problems message"
I finally tried to log in through Chrome today and it worked fine but I very much prefer Firefox so I hope you people can add this to the huge set of problems youre working on right now and get ole Pete back in proper working order post haste!
Screenshot of the message I receive
I finally tried to log in through Chrome today and it worked fine but I very much prefer Firefox so I hope you people can add this to the huge set of problems youre working on right now and get ole Pete back in proper working order post haste!
Screenshot of the message I receive
Last edited: