I Cant Log In With Firefox

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Mar 4, 2014
63,038
108,875
Been trying to log into my account through Firefox for the past several days but everytimer I do I get this "Oops we ran into some problems message"
I finally tried to log in through Chrome today and it worked fine but I very much prefer Firefox so I hope you people can add this to the huge set of problems youre working on right now and get ole Pete back in proper working order post haste!

Screenshot of the message I receive

qqw.png
 
I get this too in Firefox, you just have to clear your cache and cookies and then refresh again
 
