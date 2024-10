Dizzy said: So you suck shit at it? Got it. Click to expand...

Just gonna repeat the same souls fanboy line over and over again? Its not a hard game. On any level. If you think it is, you need to google irony after you type the "ur bad" response for the 7th time. People go through the entire game in a few hours no problem. You aren't cool because you jerkoff to this horribly unoriginal repetitive joke of a gothic emo wet dream. A 10 year old could come up with a better theme and mechanics.