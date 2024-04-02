I can't believe they gave George Foreman the aunt jemima/uncle ben treatment on his own grill

"And that inspired me to become a patent lawyer."When I was a kid and the George Foreman Grill first came out in 1994 I legitimately thought he invented it.
“A slanted grill that drains the fat? Ingenious!” - 9-year old me, probably
I was never into the Foreman Grill,When I was a kid and the George Foreman Grill first came out in 1994 I legitimately thought he invented it.
“A slanted grill that drains the fat? Ingenious!” - 9-year old me, probably
Nah, it's funny. Leave it.Old man typo and I ain’t even gonna change it.
Well he did name all of his daughters like Georgetta or some shit like that didn't he?Old man typo and I ain’t even gonna change it.
No idea what this means, but I now want pancakes.