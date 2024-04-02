I can't believe they gave George Foreman the aunt jemima/uncle ben treatment on his own grill

I love my George Foreman girl. I just had to buy a new one because the plates wore out on my other one. I think I have had 7 or 8 of them since the 90’s. Great for steaks, burgers, chicken, and veggies.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
When I was a kid and the George Foreman Grill first came out in 1994 I legitimately thought he invented it.

“A slanted grill that drains the fat? Ingenious!” - 9-year old me, probably
I was never into the Foreman Grill,

I was more of a “set it and forget it” kid…
 
'George Foreman is the same asshole he always was. Don't buy his grill. Just turn your regular grill on its side and that grease will run right off' - Larry Holmes.
 
Bk9ZlM3CIAIlmTB.jpg
 
I never understood the appeal of the foreman grill.

I’m not a homo I don’t want the fat leaving the food while cooking.
 
