I cant believe there are still people who skip leg day today.

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Despite the increase in popularity of strength athletes and strength sports over the past twelve years, I still meet curl and bench only guys everywhere I go.

I just don't get these people. I think the only valid excuse for skipping leg day is if you are a gymnast.

Also, cardio is not leg exercise. It's leg endurance and heart strength exercise. "Leg day" involves leg strengthening exercises.

People should not have been skipping leg day since the days of Paul Anderson and Doug Hepburn.
 
I'll respect it when you post your 280 or what you claimed bench press. I think you are a reverse skipper. Skip chest day.

But yeah tons of people skip legs. My brother is L t shirts but pants probably barely M. It's also genetic but a lot of skipping involved. Also easier excercises for legs and heavy bench for chest.

I also skipped it a lot. But I played sports. I still do "functional type" training so I work legs in different ways. I just have naturaly fat legs so you couldn't tell if I never trained them.
 
Baby Hanma said:
Despite the increase in popularity of strength athletes and strength sports over the past twelve years, I still meet curl and bench only guys everywhere I go.

I just don't get these people. I think the only valid excuse for skipping leg day is if you are a gymnast.

Also, cardio is not leg exercise. It's leg endurance and heart strength exercise. "Leg day" involves leg strengthening exercises.

People should not have been skipping leg day since the days of Paul Anderson and Doug Hepburn.
What I am upset about is that you don't have 405 bench and 315 OHP despite having the perfect build for pressing exercises. I'd be putting up 5+ bills with your proportions.
 
Devil's_Advocate said:
What I am upset about is that you don't have 405 bench and 315 OHP despite having the perfect build for pressing exercises. I'd be putting up 5+ bills with your proportions.
Short thick could be a mad bencher. But his squat is so good that I noticed it's his focus. I have the feel he doesn't bench seriously. Exists too. People who excel at DL and Squat and minimal bench.
 
Yeah it's a strange one why people would skip legs, which for strength and growth are crucial, and for the benchers only squatting helps massively with leg drive on bench so they're missing out there.

Ultimately though if someone wants to sell themselves short in the gym, i don't give a fuck, let them crack on
 
We need a new motto to hang in gyms alongside "go hard or go home" and "no pain no gain".

"No legs = no seggs"
"Small thigh makes Jesus cry"
"Train the calf or gains cut in half"
"The Squat makes you hot"
"Leg day skip = 10 lashes with whip"
 
The older I get- I'm almost 52- the more importance I place on legs. I've seen too many old folks in my life get weak and wobbly... gotta build strength and stability for the long haul.
 
I use legs as halftime between my bench sets and my curl sets. Nice to get a break from the important muscles so I can really go all in on my curls
 
