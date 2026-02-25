I cant believe there are still people who skip leg day today.

Baby Hanma
Despite the increase in popularity of strength athletes and strength sports over the past twelve years, I still meet curl and bench only guys everywhere I go.
I just don't get these people. I think the only valid excuse for skipping leg day is if you are a gymnast.
Also, cardio is not leg exercise. It's leg endurance and heart strength exercise. "Leg day" involves leg strengthening exercises.
People should not have been skipping leg day since the days of Paul Anderson and Doug Hepburn.
