This might be a sick joke from the administrators or mods but I've been told I can finally come back home! After spending time complaining to Crave that I've been unjustly banned, I was contacted and told I was able to return. This may be some sick joke by those in charge considering the date, but I'm not going to take this opportunity to join the forum and what I've been missing for granted.If you must know, I've been longing to come back to the forum. It's been such a long, hard road without my beloved wife and girlfriend who had abandoned me, stuck in Buffalo with my thoughts, trying to find a way to cope. And I did. I finally found someone who picked up my spirits and helped me get over all the pain I had to endure over the last few years. Nothing can mend a broken heart like new love and I'm so lucky to have found it.I was stressed out for what seems like years but I met a woman 20 years my junior and I've never felt better. You mix that with the ashwaghanda I've been taking and it's almost like I've got a new outlook on life. My stamina, mood and sexual energy are at levels they haven't reached since my fighting days. The incels can bother me no more!Well, speaking of other great things, I picked up the The Abyss 4K edition from Amazon this past week. It's one of my favorite films and it hasn't been done justice to this degree. I was stoked to show the new love of my life what I consider one of the best James Cameron films ever made. I know Amanda will love it. She's just a stones throw away here in Buffalo and I couldn't be happier. We're going to go feed ducks at a local park tomorrow while we walk her dogs. You should all see the new big screen OLED I have to watch it with her on, cuddle and check out the Abyss. I missed you guys. Even the haters, and staff that banned me with no reason. I can't believe I'm back.I've also been listening to more Lana Del Ray. She's so beautiful. She has an amazing voice. Amanda and I love her. Here's a song for you all.