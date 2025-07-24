  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I cannot not share this

genius-shit-snoop-dogg.gif
 
He should run for a seat on a city council.
Everyone would benefit from such a great mind.
 
Boomb said:
The Einstein of MMA just popped on my youtube shorts feed and I think that we could all use a laugh.

Click to expand...

Tito is actually really smart. It's just that his head is so huge that by the time the neurons that carry his thoughts get to his mouth, many of those neurons would've been lost in that long journey across Tito's cranium
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WklySportsMemes
Gerald McClellan "G-Man" update 2025
2
Replies
36
Views
995
WklySportsMemes
WklySportsMemes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,520
Messages
57,605,815
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top