I can´t wait until the UFC signs this monster - Every single heavyweight will be terrified

This dude simply just jumped over the ring as if he was using trampoline while standing. He is athletic as fuck and strong as a tank.

He is actully much stronger then he looks you can see the face on his wrestling opponents when he graps them. I think his gonna be the heavyweight champ for long time

He's an exciting prospect for sure, but as with all people that don't come from a fighting background, I wanna see his response to get elbowed in the face before jumping on the bandwagon.

Specially at HW.
 
He is definitely going to clean out this heavyweight division

 
After he wins the HW strap, he should keep cutting weight so he can beat all the dagestanis in the lower weight classes.

Just like Sakuraba was the Gracie Hunter, Gable can be the Dagestomper or something
 
Yup. I'm coming from a striking background. How will he respond to getting kicked by a fully conditioned shin? How can he roll with punches and anticipate etc.

Don't get crazy here people.
 
This upcoming fight he has is against a 205lb jobber who apparently is moving up. Definitely another squash match. Lesnar was in there against Mir in his 2nd match.... lets fast track this guy.
 
just hide the women if he comes to the UFC. He might just do another rape knowing he's immune to being convicted for it. Worse case for him is he gets put in a holding cell overnight for optics that the authorities at least "tried" before releasing him on a "loophole"

...spread the word that this man is a rapist. Not enough people know. Shout it from the rooftops.
 
Damn an olympic gold medalist and almost nfl calibre athlete

insane foundation
 
Trump will love having him at the White House then. They'll have something in common to talk about LOL.
 
Gable Steveson vs Pouya Rahmani in Karate Combat is what the fans deserve.
 
